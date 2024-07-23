 Skip to main content
The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max might be the best robot vacuum for carpet

The Roomba Combo 10 Max lifting its mop.
iRobot is gearing up to launch a new robot vacuum, with the Roomba Combo 10 Max arriving in August. The robot makes big upgrades to its docking station, as it can automatically refill, wash, and dry the mopping pad — making this the first multifunctional dock from iRobot. Best of all, it keeps its predecessors’ swinging mop arm design, making it ideal for homes with both carpet and hard floors.

While much of the competition has offered self-cleaning docks for years (including Ecovacs and Roborock), this is a first for Roomba. After a cleaning cycle, the robot vacuum will return to its dock to refill its water tank and recharge its battery. It’ll also get its mopping pad washed with water and dried with circulated air, preventing the buildup of mold and odors. You’ll even have the option to run a manual self-clean and receive notifications if a deeper clean (or maintenance) is required.

Of course, its dustbin will also be emptied at the docking station, and iRobot says the dock can hold up to 60 days of debris before needing to be emptied. As for its clean water reservoir, it should get you around a week of mopping before needing to be refilled.

While the dock seems to be the big focus of the Roomba Combo 10 Max, there are still a few cool things going on with the robot itself. For one, it’s been given a boost to its cleaning prowess with the new Enhanced Dirt Detect Technology, allowing it to better recognize dust trapped in your floor to provide a superior clean. This is also the first iRobot Roomba with Matter support, allowing you to sync it with other Matter-enabled devices.

Toss in dual rubber rollers for better carpet penetration, impressive navigation skills, and the easy-to-use iRobot app, and it’s clear that the Roomba Combo 10 Max is built as a premium robot vacuum. It’s especially enticing for shoppers with both carpet and hard floors in their homes, as its swinging mop arm ensures the wet mop never drags across your plush carpets or rugs. That’s a big selling point, as most robots simply retract their mop a few millimeters, which isn’t high enough for many types of soft floors.

The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is now available for preorder, with shipments starting in August. It’s offered at $1,400, putting it in line with other premium robot vacuums.

Jon Bitner
