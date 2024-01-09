 Skip to main content
This 4-in-1 washing machine combo from Eureka cleans almost everything in your home

Jon Bitner
By
The Eureka Dual Washing Bot with a robot vacuum docked at its base.
Eureka
Eureka isn’t a household name like Roborock or iRobot, but that didn’t stop the smart home company from showing off one of the most unique products of CES 2024. The Eureka Dual Washing Bot is an upcoming washing machine that doubles as a dryer, features a built-in robot vacuum and mop, and boasts a sleek design that rivals the best washers available today.

In other words, this 4-in-1 washing machine can clean and dry your clothes while simultaneously vacuuming and mopping your floors. That makes it one of the most versatile smart home gadgets on display in Las Vegas.

Featuring a metallic blue exterior and a control panel near the top of the unit, the Eureka Dual Washing Bot looks like a typical high-end washing machine. But look at its base, and you’ll find a dock for a robot vacuum. After connecting the unit to your drain and water lines, it can automatically fill and empty its water reservoirs. That makes it much more autonomous than the robot vacuums of 2023, which required frequent water refills and dirty reservoir cleaning. It maxes out at 5,000 Pa of suction, putting it below the most expensive robot vacuums but in line with mid-range products.

Along with cleaning your floors and clothes, the Dual Washing Bot can clean itself, rinsing and drying its mops after each cycle. The unit also features food-grade deodorization to prevent mold and mildew build-up. The only regular maintenance you’ll need to perform is swapping out the dust bag — which should only happen once every 60 days.

The robot vacuum won’t just clean your home but also deploy and alert you when your laundry is done. It even doubles as a camera to check in on your home while on vacation, and it can issue smart audio alerts to let you know how the cleaning cycle is progressing.

Eureka hasn’t revealed a launch date or pricing details for the Dual Washing Bot, but expect it to carry a premium price tag.

