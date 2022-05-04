Best robot vacuum mop combo for 2022

Having a device that can serve as a vacuum and a mop that also automatically maps and cleans your home as efficiently as possible is something our parents could only imagine. The robot vacuum mop combo can actually do all that and cut down on the number of cleaning appliances you need.

These circular, robotic floor drones zoom across our homes to complete mundane but straightforward cleaning tasks for us. As with many smart home devices, there are multiple options and pros and cons to look out for when selecting a robot vacuum map. We've selected the best smart robot cleaning devices available to help you narrow down your list of picks.

Roborock S7+

Best Overall

Pros Excellent battery life

Plenty of strength settings

Impressive navigation Cons Very expensive cleaner

Not the best for pet hair

The Roborock S7+ is our favorite because of its stellar navigation. It uses LiDAR sensor technology to map out your floors (even in multi-level homes) and sticks to a tight but effective cleaning path when in use. The robot vacuum mop also comes with many features that will impress even veteran robot cleaner consumers. For example, you can adjust the strength of the mopping (along with vacuum suction strength) through the app. You can also choose which rooms to use a specific vacuum strength or mop access so that after the first few cleans, you can press one button to have the S7+ clean your floors the way you want.

To be fair, though, the Roborock is nearly $1,000, making it the most expensive cleaner on the list. Although it does come with an auto-cleaning dock, so you don't have to clean the robot itself after each clean. It also lasts three hours on a single charge, which is perfect for those bigger homes where you'll want to spend that kind of money.

iLife V5s Pro

Budget Option

Pros Low-profile design

Long battery life

Affordable Cons No auto-empty dock

Manually switch cleaning tanks

Every good product list has to have a budget option, and ours is the iLife V5s Pro 2. Something to note about the V5s Pro 2 is its super slim design, so it will clear the bottom of some low-rise furniture with ease.

For this cleaner, you have to change out the tank when switching from vacuuming to mopping and vice versa. However, it still has the smarts for each function to provide an excellent cleaning job.

Besides manually switching tanks when changing cleaning modes, the V5s Pro 2 doesn't have an auto-empty dock, which may be its greatest tragedy. If you're up to doing some manual labor when cleaning your home, then the iLife smart robot is for you. For under $200, it's good for your wallet too.

Shark AI VacMop Robot

Best for Smaller Homes

Pros Works with smart assistant

Auto switches mop and vacuum with different floor types

Multiple preset modes Cons Low battery life

Have to switch cleaning tanks

Even smaller homes need to be able to take advantage of automated smart home products, which is where the Shark AI VacMop Robot comes in. To have an all-in-one device that doesn't have too many features is a bit of a feat because you'll still want it to be efficient, just not overkill.

The Shark VacMop has multiple preset modes that you can use to switch from vacuuming, sonic mopping, and a deep clean mode. These modes are assisted with an AI laser navigation to ensure it isn't just bouncing off the walls or running into objects.

With a lower price point and runtime, this smart robot cleaner is perfect for small apartment dwellers. What's even better is that the Shark AI VacMop robot is routinely available online.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

Best for Pet Owners

Pros Auto-emptying and auto-washing base

Security camera built in to top sensor zone

Impressive suction for handling pet hair Cons Very large base

Mopping not the best

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is an excellent combo robot vacuum and mop. One of the main features of this smart cleaner is that its top LiDAR sensor doubles as a security camera, so you can watch it work and watch your pet interact with it remotely. We chose it, though, for its suction strength to help any of our readers with a furry partner.

While the price would have you think this is the best all-in-one cleaner available, money isn't everything. Unfortunately, the auto-emptying and auto-washing base is pretty large. Ecovacs' Deebot X1 Omni is perfect for any pet owner, thanks to the camera, battery life, and suction strength.

Ecovacs N8 Pro+

Honorable Mention

Read our in-depth review Pros Very quiet sound while vacuuming

Mops floors very well

Avoids most obstacles Cons Mopping plate is hard to remove

Our runner-up in this list is the Ecovacs N8 Pro+. Like Shark, Ecovacs put a lot of research into having an excellent navigation system in their robot cleaners. The N8 Pro+ also uses LiDAR for its stellar 3D object avoidance sensors. This system will ensure it never runs over your cell phone charging cables and dog toys.

There's also an in-depth Ecovacs app that you can use to help block off rooms that you don't want to be vacuumed. If you forgot to state it, the robot cleaner would know not to mop on softer areas so that it won't ruin your carpet or rugs.

One shortcoming of the N8 Pro+ is its battery life. At approximately 100 minutes, you may not be able to use this device in super spacious homes, but at least it will return to its auto-cleaning dock to recharge and then finish the job.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are robot vacuums with mops worth it? Yes, robot vacuums with mops are worth it because they help save on appliance space and automate cleaning floors. Some people believe having dedicated products are better, which may or may not be accurate, but having the convenience of both in one device can't be beaten. Is there a Roomba that sweeps and mops? No. iRobot uses the Roomba and Braava monikers to denote their different robot cleaner lines. So, Roomba is the company's smart vacuum line, while Braava is their smart mop line. What's great, though, is that higher-end versions of both lines can work in tandem with each other without much interference on your part.

