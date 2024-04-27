 Skip to main content
Save $400 on Samsung’s new AI-powered robot vacuum

Jennifer Allen
By
For one of the best robot vacuum deals, check out Samsung which has a huge discount on the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum. Normally priced at $1,300, the advanced robot vacuum is down to $900 meaning you’re saving $400 off the regular price. A truly powerful robot vacuum, you’re going to love how much it streamlines your cleaning process. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum

Sure to be one of the best robot vacuums for anyone keen to invest in great technology, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum is stylish, powerful, and everything you need. It has core features like 3D Object Recognition, Home View Streaming Video, Adjustable Suction, and a self-emptying clean station.

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum’s Jet AI Object Recognition means there’s no need for you to pick up anything before the robot vacuum gets to work. Its powerful sensors can identify which objects to avoid whether that’s a large table, a sock, or even a dog food bowl. Alongside those protective sensors, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum can also clean more efficiently due to its LiDAR sensors which create accurate room maps so it can easily navigate. Mapping can also be controlled through your phone or tablet. Through the mapping, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum learns a layout before knowing how to get to work most efficiently.

A 5-layer filtration system traps all the micro dust so it can release clean air as it goes along. Through the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum’s front camera, you can easily live stream video images of what the robot vacuum is doing to your phone’s app so you can monitor it even when you’re not home.

Able to clean hard floors and carpets, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum can not only identify the type of surface but the amount of dust it needs to work on. From there, it automatically adjusts the suction power to clean with power control technology.

After the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum cleans, it has a convenient no-touch hygienic way to empty your dustbin. The Clean Station removes dust using Air Pulse technology and a multi-layered filtration system which traps 99.999% of fine dust. The dustbin is fully washable and can be removed easily before being emptied out by just tipping the dust bin.

Designed to be powerful, efficient, and incredibly effective, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum is going to save you from ever needing to grab the vacuum cleaner for yourself. Usually priced at $1,300, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum is down to $900 at Samsung meaning you’re saving $400 off the regular price. Don’t miss out on this super sweet deal which is likely to end very soon.

