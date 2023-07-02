 Skip to main content
Best Roomba deals: Shop the Rolls-Royce of robot vacuums from $190

John Alexander
By

Roomba is responsible for some of the best robot vacuums around so it makes sense to focus on them when it comes to sweet robot vacuum deals. Buy one and your household chore time has just plummeted with a cute robot vacuum doing all the hard work for you. Below, we’ve picked out some of the best Roomba deals around. They’re all likely to be popular so don’t count on them being around forever. Here’s a quick look at why each is worth your time.

iRobot Roomba 621 — $190, was $250

The iRobot Roomba 621 on a hard floor.

Inexpensive yet powerful, the iRobot Roomba 621 has a 3-stage cleaning system that can lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors efficiently. It also has an edge-sweeping brush for taking care of corners and edges. A full suite of sensors means there’s no need to worry about the robot negotiating obstacles with it capable of handling under and around furniture, as well as avoiding falling down stairs or drops. A unique auto-adjust cleaning head is designed to tackle multiple floor surfaces, able to adjust to different heights of the floor. Up to 90 minutes of runtime, before it heads back to base, means it can get loads done.

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum — $210, was $350

The iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum on a white background.

Able to clean your home in a smarter way, you can rely on the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum to follow a schedule, listen to your voice, or obey your commands on the iRobot Home app. There’s a useful 3-stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface brushes to ensure all dirt and debris is captured. An edge-sweeping brush handles the sides. The sweet thing about the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum is it’s capable of learning your cleaning habits, suggesting personalized schedules but also capable of being alerted to dirtier areas such as high-traffic spots. Adaptability means your home is always clean with little effort from you.

iRobot Roomba 694 — $215, was $275

An iRobot Roomba 694 next to a wall, vacuuming pet hair.

Designed to be good for pet hair and thicker carpets, the iRobot Roomba 694 has all the essentials you would expect. Instead of using a single bristle brush, it has its dual multi-surface brush system that can flex to adjust to different floor types. It also adapts to different surfaces like hard wood or carpet. A patented dirt detect system helps it track down the dirtier areas of your home while you’ll appreciate its cleaning suggestions to save you time.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO — $500, was $550

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus cleaning a wooden floor.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO doesn’t just suck up dirt all around you, it looks after itself. With self-cleaning properties, you rarely need to empty its bin. It heads back to its dock, empties the content there and in the future, you can empty it en masse. It’s capable of handling stubborn dirt and mess, cleaning intelligently in straight lines back and forth. Learning your cleaning habits, it’ll make suggestions right down to suggesting extra clean sessions during peak pollen or shedding season. It’s great for keeping your home clean in a mostly hands-off kind of way.

iRobot Roomba i8+ — $500, was $900

The iRobot Roomba i8+ being used in a living room next to a woman and her dog.

Able to empty itself for up to 60 days, the iRobot Roomba i8+ is truly the robot vacuum you set up and then forget about it. Its premium 3-stage cleaning system has unparalleled power-lifting suction too. Alongside that, vSLAM navigation helps it learn the layout of your home before building personal maps so it can figure out how to clean your home most efficiently. Voice assistant support reinforces the lack of need to do a thing.

iRobot Roomba s9+ — $899, was $999

The iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop being used on a hard floor.

Offering 40 times the power-lifting suction compared to other Roombas, the iRobot Roomba s9+ will provide the ultimate clean. Its 3-stage cleaning system loosens and lifts up dirt debris including pesky pet hair. It has PerfectEdge technology with advanced sensors and a specially designed corner brush for optimizing cleaning deep into corners ands along edges. It’s going to do a better job than you ever managed to. It’s efficient too, learning the best route around your home before heading back to base to empty itself, saving you from the need for 60 days. It’s truly going to revolutionize how good your carpets and floors look.

iRobot Roomba s9+ and Braava jet m6 robot mop — $1,249, was $1,449

The iRobot Braava jet m6 Robot Mop on a hard wood floor.

Got an equal mixture of carpets and hard floors to deal with? The iRobot Roomba s9+ and Braava jet m6 robot mop bundle will solve all your woes. You get all the benefits of the iRobot Roomba s9+ such as 40 times the suction power and a superior 3-stage cleaning system, but it’s also smart enough to pair up with the Braava jet m6 for a two-pronged attack of your home. The mop has a precision jet spray for tackling sticky messes or kitchen grease. Both devices learn the layout of your home before tackling areas as needed, detecting if something needs a stronger approach or if the time of year has made allergens worse.

