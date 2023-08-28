 Skip to main content
iRobot expands Roomba 2-in-1 lineup with Combo j5+ and Combo i5+

Jon Bitner
The Roomba Combo j7+ is getting two new family members, as iRobot is expanding its lineup of robot vacuum and mops with the Combo j5+ and Combo i5+. Both devices are now up for preorder, with an expected launch date of September 3.

Unlike the expensive Combo j7+, the Combo j5+ and Combo i5+ are lower-priced options that offer many of the same features. The j5+ is a particular standout, allowing you to swap between vacuuming and mopping to just vacuuming by switching out its bin. Its charging dock can hold up to 60 days of debris before it needs to be manually emptied, and the robot itself boasts AI that can identify cords, shoes, and other hazards scattered throughout your home.

The j5+ having its bin swapped out.
iRobot

The Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop costs $800, which is pretty pricey for a robot vacuum. Compared to the $1,000 j7+, however, it could be a great option if you need something that’ll both mop and vacuum and want to save a few bucks. The biggest departure from the j7+ is you’ll need to swap out bins on the j5+. The j7+ uses a swinging arm to automatically stow away its mop when traveling on carpet.

The Roomba Combo i5+ next to its different bins.
iRobot

Meanwhile, the Combo i5+ is designed for smaller homes without much carpet. It also shares the same bin-swapping design as the Combo j5+, along with a docking station capable of holding 60 days of debris. The main drawback is that it’s not quite as smart as the j5+ and won’t be able to detect obstacles in your home.

Its reduced navigational prowess makes it quite a bit cheaper, as the Combo i5+ is just $550. But since it can vacuum and mop, it’s still a great companion for most homes. You may want to steer clear of it if you have pets, however, as it won’t be able to detect any toys (or other gifts) they could drop in your living room.

