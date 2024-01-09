 Skip to main content
Eureka shows off an innovative robot vacuum with a belt mopping system at CES 2024

When it comes to robot vacuums and mops, most models employ one of two methods to clean your floors — a vibrating mop plate or spinning mop pads. Eureka is doing things a bit differently this year, as the team revealed the J20 Robotic Vacuum and Floor Washer at CES 2024, which uses an innovative new belt mop design.

The so-called RollRenew mopping system features a cycling belt mop, a dual water tank, and five water nozzles. As the robot rolls its mop across your floors, the nozzles will continuously spray water, cleaning up stains and soaking up spills. The dirty portion of the mop is then cleaned by a scraper located under the robot, forcing the dirty water into a wastewater reservoir.

Eureka says not only does this design ensure no excess water is left on your floors after a cleaning cycle, but it prevents the robot from continuing to mop with dirt on its rollers — a problem often seen with standard mopping plates and rotating pads.

The RollRenew mopping system is the highlight of the Eureka J20, but it packs plenty of other useful features. This includes a docking station to collect dirty water, wash the mop, refill water tanks, and empty its dustbin. It can also add detergent and dry the mop, eliminating many of the manual pinch points on other robot vacuum and mop combos. Its built-in dustbin reservoir is a big selling point, as it can collect up to 75 days of debris before needing to be replaced.

Floor detection is another highlight, as the J20 will flip its mop to a composite, non-fabric side when moving across carpet. Toss in object detection capable of tracking obstacles just 4.5 centimeters tall, 8,000 Pa of suction, and a minimalist design, and the J20 seems like a well-rounded addition to the lineup of robot vacuums launching in 2024.

Expect to learn more details later this year.

