When it comes to robot vacuum and mop combos, there’s no shortage of products to choose from in 2024. Two popular choices are the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and the Eureka J20. The former is one of the most premium robots from one of the most popular brands, while the latter is an innovative new product that employs a unique rolling mop design to better clean hard floors. Both are incredibly expensive — clocking in over $1,000 — meaning you’ll want to do your research before adding one to your home.

If you’re trying to determine which is the better robot vacuum and mop combo, here’s everything you need to know about the Eureka J20 and Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra.

Pricing and availability

The Eureka J20 is more affordable than the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra. It costs $1,400, while the Roborock device is $1,800. Both are among the most expensive robot vacuums and mops on the market, though the lower price of the Eureka J20 certainly makes it more enticing at first glance.

Winner: Eureka J20

Vacuuming

The Eureka J20 isn’t exactly a vacuuming powerhouse. It boasts up to 8,000Pa of suction and a single rubber roller brush to pull debris out of carpet and off your floors. It also has a single side brush along with two squeegees under the robot to help guide dirt directly toward its intake. You’d expect a bit more power out of a device in this price range (the Ecovacs T30S is $400 cheaper yet packs in 11,000Pa of suction), but it works fine for low-pile carpets and small messes.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is much more powerful, getting you 10,000Pa of suction, a dual-roller system to better capture pet hair and dirt, and a side brush that can extend outward to reach underneath furniture and closer to baseboards. The dual roller brushes are a huge benefit to the robot, as it’s better equipped to handle carpets and larger messes.

Winner: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

Mopping

Mopping is where the Eureka J20 starts to shine. It uses a unique mopping pad design that continuously rolls like a treadmill as it moves across your floor. As it moves, squeegees underneath the robot remove dirt particles from the mop’s surface, ensuring it’s always clean before touching your floors. In short, it won’t drag a dirty mop across your floor. Dirty water is diverted to a dirty water tank, while a freshwater tank constantly re-wets the mop for a consistent clean.

However, note that the mop cannot lift upward when carpet is detected. To clean carpets and hard floors simultaneously, you’ll need to install a different mop that features a hard, composite surface on one side. This means you won’t see the full effect of the Eureka J20’s mopping skills if you’re trying to clean all surfaces at once.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra sticks to Roborock’s formula of using a vibrating mopping pad. This scrubs back and forth as it moves across your floor, applying pressure as it goes. It’s accompanied by a secondary mopping pad on the edge of the robot, giving it the ability to clean next to baseboards. The system works surprisingly well, though it’s not nearly as unique or impressive as that of the Eureka J20.

It can, however, lift its mop, allowing you to enjoy everything the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra has to offer regardless of the type of floors in your home.

Winner: Eureka J20

Additional features

Both robots are highly automated, with docking stations that automatically empty their dustbin, rinse and dry their mops, and charge the devices for their next task. The Eureka J20 also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, while the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra works with Alexa, Google Home, Siri, and features its own voice assistant — Rocky. Both also use companion mobile apps, allowing you to modify their performance, schedule cleanings, or set restricted zones.

If the layout of your home allows, you can connect the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra directly to your plumbing to automatically empty its dirty water and refill its clean water, making the robot one of the most autonomous on the market.

Winner: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

Which is the better robot vacuum?

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is the better robot vacuum when compared to the Eureka J20. Offering a nice combination of vacuuming and mopping skills, it’s ready to tackle all surfaces in your home without any manual input. It’s a bit more expensive, but there’s no denying it’s worth the extra cost.

For homes largely comprised of hard floors, the Eureka J20 is a nice alternative. Its rolling-mop technology is practical and powerful, leading to a clean that’s better than most robot vacuums and mops available today. However, having to switch to the dual-sided roller for simultaneous cleanings makes it less appealing to homes with both types of floors.