 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ vs. iRobot Roomba Combo Essential: Which is better for you?

Jon Bitner
By

The iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ is one of the most versatile robots of 2024, making it easy to keep all types of floors clean without getting your hands dirty. Along with the ability to vacuum and mop in a single run, it can automatically empty its dustbin, which makes it a shockingly autonomous addition to any home. However, some of those same skills can be found in the affordable Roomba Combo Essential Robot, which carries a much more agreeable price tag.

That begs the question — should you opt for the cheaper Roomba Combo Essential, or is the Roomba Combo j9+ a worthwhile investment? From vacuuming and mopping performance to additional features and more, here’s a look at these two unique robot vacuums to help you decide which is better for your needs.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and availability

The iRobot Roomba Combo Essential mopping a floor.
iRobot

The Roomba Combo j9+ costs $1,400 and is readily available at a variety of retailers. The Roomba Combo Essential Robot is much more affordable at just $275 and is available through the iRobot website. The j9+ looks much more premium (as you’d expect), with a bronze accent in the center of the robot and a gorgeous docking station. The Combo Essential looks like a watered-down version of the j9+, as it boasts a similar circular design, but doesn’t have any unique accents or design cues to draw your eyes. Its docking station is also much smaller — though this could make it easier to find a spot for it in your home.

Related

When it comes to pricing, there’s no denying the Combo Essential is more attractive.

Winner: Roomba Combo Essential Robot

Vacuuming

The underside of the Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

Unfortunately, iRobot doesn’t advertise suction levels for its robot vacuums. That means there are no specific numbers we can use to compare the Combo j9+ to the Combo Essential. However, our testing of the j9+ revealed a device that excelled at cleaning carpets. Along with three different suction levels and a Carpet Boost feature to better clean dirty floors, it uses dual rubber brushes to pull debris out of carpet and prevent tangles. There’s also a side brush to help clean crevices and edges.

Once the j9+ is done cleaning, it’ll return to its dock and automatically empty its dustbin into the docking station. Depending on how dirty your home is, the dustbin can go up to 60 days before needing to be replaced.

The Roomba Combo Essential also features three suction levels, though instead of using a dual rubber brush system, it opts for a single V-shaped brush. It also uses a side brush like the more expensive j9+ to clean edges and corners. Those specs aren’t quite as compelling as everything on the j9+, but it should be enough firepower to provide decent cleaning for most homes.

Winner: Roomba Combo j9+

Mopping

The Roomba Combo Essential mopping.
iRobot

Mopping is where the Roomba Combo j9+ really outshines the Combo Essential. The j9+ won’t just mop your floors (it has multiple water levels available via the mobile app), but it’ll also automatically refill its water bin for up to 30 days thanks to the water reservoir in the docking station. Better yet, its mopping plate is mounted on a swinging arm that will lift the mop completely off the floor when traveling on carpet, docking it on top of the robot and ensuring carpets and rugs stay dry. Toss in SmartScrub technology that applies pressure to the floor while scrubbing back and forth, and it’s a great option for homes with both hard floors and carpet.

By comparison, the Combo Essential is pretty underwhelming. Its dock doesn’t have a water reservoir, so you’ll likely need to refill it after each mopping cycle. It also doesn’t use a swinging arm to stow away its mop when traveling on carpet. As for its actual mopping technique, it doesn’t employ the SmartScrub technology, meaning it essentially just drags the wet mop across your floors to clean them.

Winner: Roomba Combo j9+

Additional features

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ smart vacuum and mop near kids and pets
iRobot

There aren’t many additional features on the Roomba Combo Essential. Aside from its ability to perform basic mopping and vacuuming skills, it also can be controlled via a voice assistant or through the mobile app. If its battery starts getting low during a cleaning run, it’ll automatically head to its dock to charge.

Most of the additional features found on the Roomba Combo j9+ come courtesy of its docking station. It’s here that the vacuum will automatically refill its water tank or empty its dustbin, and it makes the device much more autonomous than the Roomba Combo Essential. Support for CarpetBoost and SmartScrub are also nice features, allowing the robot to detect the optimal settings for tackling all types of floors.

In short, all these extra features make the Roomba Combo j9+ a more hands-off device than the Essential. While it’s nice that the Essential will mop and vacuum floors, you’ll still be checking in on it after every task to make sure it’s ready for the next one. With the Combo j9+, you can go multiple days (possibly weeks) without any intervention.

Winner: Roomba Combo j9+

Should you pick up the expensive robot or the budget robot?

While the price of the Roomba Combo Essential is mighty enticing, it’s not quite automated enough to deserve a spot in your home. If your home only has hard floors, then it might be worth checking out, as its lack of a stowable mop won’t impact you. But if you’re in a home with both carpets and hard floors, it’s less than ideal. You’ll also be constantly interacting with the device to fill up its water tanks and empty its dustbin — and at that point, you might as well just invest in a good cordless vacuum and a Swiffer.

Instead, most buyers would be better served by saving up for the premium Roomba Combo j9+. Its price is shockingly high, but its performance is much more automated. And if you’re buying a robot vacuum to get rid of mopping and vacuuming from your to-do list, the j9+ does just that. Capable of mopping floors, vacuuming carpets, and then emptying its bin and refilling its water tank, it’s a powerful home assistant that takes care of itself. You’ll have to check in periodically to make sure everything is running as expected — and you’ll still need to replace mopping pads and perform routine maintenance — but it comes much closer to achieving the dream of a self-sustaining robot vacuum than the Roomba Combo Essential does.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop is perfect for high-pile carpet
The iRobot j9+ cleaning a floor and retracting its mop.

Robot vacuum maker iRobot recently pulled back the curtain on the Combo j5+ lineup, and today its catalog is growing yet again with the reveal of the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. If you don’t need a mop, a standard j9+ robot vacuum is also up for grabs -- featuring the same tech powering the Roomba Combo j9+, but dropping its mopping skills and gaining a reduced price tag.

Unlike most robot vacuum and mop combos, the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ uses a swinging mophead capable of retracting to the top of its chassis. Other products simply raise the mophead up a few millimeters, which is only enough clearance for low-pile carpets. This makes the Combo j9+ compelling for homes with both hardwood floors and high-pile carpets, allowing it to clean all surfaces without dragging a dirty mop across your “clean” carpets.

Read more
iRobot expands Roomba 2-in-1 lineup with Combo j5+ and Combo i5+
The Roomba Combo i5+ next to its different bins.

The Roomba Combo j7+ is getting two new family members, as iRobot is expanding its lineup of robot vacuum and mops with the Combo j5+ and Combo i5+. Both devices are now up for preorder, with an expected launch date of September 3.

Unlike the expensive Combo j7+, the Combo j5+ and Combo i5+ are lower-priced options that offer many of the same features. The j5+ is a particular standout, allowing you to swap between vacuuming and mopping to just vacuuming by switching out its bin. Its charging dock can hold up to 60 days of debris before it needs to be manually emptied, and the robot itself boasts AI that can identify cords, shoes, and other hazards scattered throughout your home.

Read more
Dyson 360 Vis Nav vs. Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni: which is the better robot vacuum?
The Ecovacs T20 Omni docked in a living room.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is one of the most expensive robot vacuums available, and it comes with a few impressive features you won’t find on other models with lower price tags. However, the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni has established itself as one of the best robot vacuums, thanks to its ability to vacuum, mop, empty its dustbin, and clean itself after each session.

So which is best for your smart home? Here’s a look at the Dyson 360 Vis Nav 360 and Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni to help you decide.
Pricing and availability

Read more