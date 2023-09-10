Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Robot vacuum maker iRobot recently pulled back the curtain on the Combo j5+ lineup, and today its catalog is growing yet again with the reveal of the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. If you don’t need a mop, a standard j9+ robot vacuum is also up for grabs — featuring the same tech powering the Roomba Combo j9+, but dropping its mopping skills and gaining a reduced price tag.

Unlike most robot vacuum and mop combos, the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ uses a swinging mophead capable of retracting to the top of its chassis. Other products simply raise the mophead up a few millimeters, which is only enough clearance for low-pile carpets. This makes the Combo j9+ compelling for homes with both hardwood floors and high-pile carpets, allowing it to clean all surfaces without dragging a dirty mop across your “clean” carpets.

Other standout features include pressurized mop scrubbing for improved cleaning, sensors to automatically adjust suction for extra dirty floors, and impressive navigation skills that allow it to avoid obstacles such as cords, shoes, clothes, and pet toys.

The Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop can hold up to 60 days of debris and refills liquid for up to 30 days using its large base station. And thanks to the unique Dirt Detective software available with iRobot OS 7.0, the robot will slowly learn your cleaning preferences and develop a routine that figures out which parts of your home need extra attention — passing over these areas multiple times or ramping up suction as needed.

It’s a similar story for the j9+ robot vacuum, minus the ability to mop. Consider giving it a look if you need something more affordable and don’t mind mopping your kitchen floors yourself.

The Roomba Combo j9+ Robot Vacuum and Mop is now available for preorder and costs $1,399. The Roomba j9+ is also up for preorder with a price tag of $899. Both are expected to be released later this year.

