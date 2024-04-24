Roborock and Ecovacs are two of the biggest names in the world of robot vacuums. The companies have been producing some of the best robot vacuum and mop combos for years, and that trend has continued into 2024 with the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo. Both are ultra-premium devices that clock in at over $1,000, and we awarded both of them impressive scores in our reviews. In short, it’s hard to go wrong with either robot vacuum.

However, there are some key differences between the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo. From suction power and mopping skills to pricing and additional features, here’s a comprehensive look at the two robot vacuums to help you decide which is best for your home.

Pricing and availability

If you’re interested in either the S8 MaxV Ultra or X2 Combo, prepare to spend a good chunk of cash. The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is the more expensive product, clocking in at a staggering $1,800. Units are available in either black or white, and you can pick up an optional floor cleaning solution for $19. The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo is a bit more affordable at $1,600, though it’s often on sale for $1,500. The company also frequently runs a promotion that gets you a complimentary Power Brush Kit, which offers a bunch of accessories and is valued at $200.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo

Vacuuming

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is one of the most powerful robot vacuums of 2024, capable of producing 10,000 Pa of suction. That sort of power allows it to handle dirty carpets with ease, pulling out all sorts of pet fur, hair, dirt, and more with ease. It also leaves behind a nice checkerboard pattern on most carpets, as the suction is strong enough to reorient the carpet fibers as it passes over them (which also leads to a better cleaning).

Another cool feature is its FlexiArm side brush. This device can swing outward when traveling near baseboards or other objects to provide more cleaning coverage. Most products, including the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo, use a static side brush that has a limited reach. But the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra wil move its side brush out toward objects for a more comprehensive clean.

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo offers 8,700 Pa of suction, which is pretty good for the class — but is way short of the 10,000 Pa of suction offered by Roborock. We found it to do a solid job of cleaning, though it’s not nearly as capable as the S8 MaxV Ultra.

Winner: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

Mopping

Roborock and Ecovacs handle mopping in two very different ways. With the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, you’ll get a single large mopping plate that vibrates back and forth and applies pressure to the floor. It also has a small secondary side mop that spins near the edge of the robot to better clean crevices and areas near baseboards. Our testing found this to provide improved coverage of your floors, though it might not be able to tackle all stains or extremely dirty floors.

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo doesn’t use a mopping plate. Instead, it uses two rotating mopping pads. These rotate while also applying pressure to the floor, and we found them to be excellent at tackling nearly all stains and spills on hard floors. There’s no rotating mop on the edge of the robot like on the S8 MaxV Ultra (meaning it won’t clean as close to furniture or baseboards), but it provides a better overall clean.

In other words, the Roborock product is better at cleaning more of your floors, while the Ecovacs product is better at providing a superior cleaning to the most trafficked areas of your home. Both products will also automatically lift their mops when traveling on carpet to avoid getting them wet.

Winner: Tie

Additional features

As you’d expect for gadgets costing well over $1,000, the S8 MaxV Ultra and X2 Combo are loaded with extra features. On the S8 MaxV Ultra, you’ll get a built-in voice assistant (Rocky), support for video calls, teh ability to take photos of your pets, and a docking station that empties its dustbin before rinsing and drying its mop with hot water and hot air. Depending on the size and layout of your home, you can go weeks without needing to perform any manual input on your robot. There’s even onboard AI that can determine the optimal cleaning settings for your home, so you don’t need to mess with any settings.

You’ll also find a version of the S8 MaxV Ultra that can connect to your home’s plumbing, allowing it to automatically refill its water reservoir and empty its dirty water tank. That makes it an even more hands-off device — though you’ll have to ensure your home’s plumbing system is compatible with the robot before purchase.

The X2 Combo offers much of the same, including hot water and hot air mop cleaning, a built-in voice assistant (YIKO), and AI to determine the best settings for cleaning your home. However, the X2 Combo also comes with a handheld cordless vacuum and a variety of attachments, allowing you to clean stairs, blinds, and furniture. This essentially turns it into an all-in-one cleaning station, giving you all the tools you’ll need to tackle dust and debris throughout your home.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo

Which is the best robot vacuum and mop combo?

If you’re looking for the best robot vacuum, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is the better choice. Not only does it pack in more suction and unique edge-cleaning features, but we found it to better navigate obstacles throughout the home and clean faster than the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo. Of course, it’s quite a bit more expensive than the X2 Combo, but if you want a thorough clean that’s highly automated, it doesn’t get much better than this.

On the other hand, the X2 Combo is a more well-rounded device. Its robot vacuum and mop performance is solid, and many people will prefer the dual rotating mopping pads to the vibrating mopping plate on the S8 MaxV Ultra. And if you’re also in the market for a handheld vacuum, there’s a lot of value packed into the X2 Combo.

