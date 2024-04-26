 Skip to main content
What to know before connecting the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra to your drainage system

Jon Bitner
By

One of the coolest features of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is its ability to connect to your existing plumbing. This allows it to automatically refill its clean water supply and drain its dirty water after each cleaning cycle. In other words, it turns the robot vacuum into a highly automated floor cleaner that needs little to no manual input.

The most demanding portion of owning this version of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is installing it. Unlike the traditional model, which comes with water reservoirs and plugs into an electrical outlet, this model needs to connect to both your water and drain lines. And depending on how your home is set up, it might be more of a hassle than it’s worth.

Interested in learning more about the requirements for connecting the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra to your drain and water lines? Here’s everything you need to know before making a purchase.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra plumbing system requirements

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra connected to plumbing.
Roborock

Roborock lays out some pretty strict requirements for using the S8 MaxV Ultra with your plumbing system. The company asks that you reach out to its customer support team before purchasing so they can run you through all the specs, but here’s a quick look at some of the requirements:

  • Water pressure range between 0.1 MegaPascals (MPa) and 0.4MPa.
  • If pressure is above 0.4MPa, you must install a pressure-reducing valve.
  • Drainpipe diameter should be no larger than 3.3 feet, though ideally no larger than 1.6 feet.
  • The dock should be placed on a hard surface and against a wall.
  • Water refill and drainage pipes should be within 19.7 feet of the dock.

Ideally, you’ll be able to connect to the water inlet and drainpipe in a laundry room or underneath your sink. But if these locations aren’t ideal, you can also try to use a floor drain, bathroom sink, or other area that’s more accessible to your robot vacuum.

What installation gear is included with the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra includes many of the components you’ll need to complete your setup. The Connector Kit includes several tubes and adapters, though depending on your plumbing, you may need to run out and buy additional parts. Here’s what you’ll find inside the installation kit.

  • Harness tube
  • Tap water filter
  • Clean water three-way valve
  • Inlet pipe (0.25 inch)
  • Drainpipe (0.375inch)
  • Lock plate (0.25 inch)
  • Lock plate (0.375 inch)

Check your refill and drainage system connection

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra model that hooks up to plumbing.
Roborock

Once you think the installation is complete, you can use a self-check program in the Roborock app to determine if everything is properly connected. During this check, you should look to see if the system is filling and draining water properly, monitor for leaks, and check the overall results in the mobile app.

We’d highly recommend contacting Roborock before purchasing this version of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra. And if you’re not a DIY expert, it might be a good idea to talk to a local plumber to help with the installation.

