Ecovacs upgrades the X2 Omni robot vacuum with a cordless vacuum attachment

Jon Bitner
By
The Ecovacs X2 Combo installed in a home.
Ecovacs

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni was one of our favorite robot vacuums of 2023, and it’s becoming even more enticing later this year. The all-new Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo, which debuted during CES 2024, takes everything that made the X2 Omni special and bundles it with a cordless vacuum attachment, making it the first whole-home vacuum system designed by Ecovacs.

There isn’t much new about the X2 Omni robot vacuum, though it’s perfectly fine in its current form. Offering 8,000 Pa of suction, a square design to better clean edges, and the ability to lift its mops while traveling on carpet, the X2 Omni received a glowing review from Digital Trends that found it to be one of the best robot vacuums. It also boasts a docking station that automates most of your daily chores — including emptying its dustbin and washing its mop with hot water before drying it with warm air.

What is new, however, is the addition of a cordless vacuum attachment. This allows you to tackle spots that might be missed by the X2 Omni, such as hard-to-reach crevices or your furniture’s upholstery. The stick vacuum attachment maxes out at the same 8,000 Pa of suction as the robot vacuum, includes a variety of nozzles to support a variety of cleaning tasks, and will automatically empty its dustbin when placed in the docking station.

Toss in support for Matter, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most versatile robot vacuums of 2024.

Ecovacs is best known for its robot vacuums, but the company also debuted a variety of other robotic devices at CES. This includes the company’s first Winbot W2 Omni robotic window cleaner, the Goat GX 600 Robot Lawn Mower, and the Airbot Z2 air purifier.

Pricing and a release date are yet to be announced. We expect to learn more in the coming weeks.

