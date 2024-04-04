The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo is the latest product to join the Deebot lineup. It’s fairly unique compared to other robot vacuums in the family, as it bundles a cordless vacuum with the docking station and robot vacuum — making it an all-in-one bundle for keeping your floors clean.

But aside from the inclusion of a cordless vacuum, what exactly is different between the new X2 Combo and the old X2 Omni? More importantly, should X2 Omni owners feel the need to upgrade? Here’s a closer look at the X2 Combo and X2 Omni to help you decide which is best for your smart home.

Pricing and availability

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo costs $1,600, though you’ll want to upgrade to the X2 Combo Complete for $1,700 if you want the floor brush attachment for use with carpets. Opt for the standard X2 Combo, and you’ll only be able to use the cordless vacuum as a handheld vacuum. The Deebot X2 Omni is only available in one format that costs $1,500 — though it’s regularly discounted to just $1,100 now that the X2 Combo is available.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

Vacuuming

The robot vacuum bundled with the X2 Combo is essentially the X2 Omni. However, it’s now capable of producing 8,700 Pa of suction instead of the 8,000 Pa of the old unit. Aside from that update, these are largely the same robots. That means they benefit from a square design for better edge cleaning, onboard AI for enhanced obstacle recognition, and accurate carpet detection to increase suction levels as needed.

Along with a robot vacuum, the X2 Combo also comes with a cordless vacuum. This can be docked in its own port on the docking station, which will automatically empty its dustbin after each cleaning run. You’ll get a bunch of attachments for the cordless vacuum, making it easy to clean places that are commonly inaccessible to robot vacuums — such as stairs, underneath tables, and on top of furniture.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo

Mopping

Since you can’t mop with the cordless vacuum included with the X2 Combo, all mopping tasks are left to the robot. And because this robot is essentially the same as the X2 Omni, there aren’t many notable differences. The X2 Omni and the X2 Combo both use dual rotating mop heads, can lift their mops when traveling on carpet, and feature docking stations that can wash the mopping pads with hot water before drying them with warm air.

Winner: Tie

Additional features

Beyond the fancy new cordless vacuum, the X2 Combo didn’t pick up many new tricks. Both the X2 Combo and X2 Omni benefit from the Ecovacs mobile app, which allows you to customize their performance and schedule weekly cleanings. They also come with a robust array of sensors to help detect their surroundings and optimize their cleaning settings. And if you’re a fan of voice assistants, both make use of Yiko, giving you the option to manage the robot without the need for your smartphone.

Winner: Tie

Is the X2 Combo a worthy upgrade?

If you already own the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni, there is no reason to rush out and buy the X2 Combo. The robot vacuum bundled with the X2 Combo is virtually identical to the X2 Omni — so the only new thing you’re getting is a cordless vacuum. But instead of dropping north of $1,000, you’d be better off purchasing a standalone cordless vacuum and saving heaps of cash.

However, if you don’t yet own a robot vacuum and are looking for an all-in-one device that can help you keep your floors clean, there’s a lot to love about the X2 Combo. Its cordless vacuum isn’t the most robust on the market, but the fact that it can be stored alongside your robot vacuum makes it a compelling choice for small homes or folks who like the versatility of its docking station. And since the X2 Combo uses the X2 Omni as its robot vacuum, you’re getting one of the best robotic floor cleaners on the market.

