 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Blink Mini 2 vs. Blink Mini: Is Amazon’s new security camera a worthy upgrade?

Jon Bitner
By

Amazon recently introduced the Blink Mini 2, the successor to the wildly popular Blink Mini indoor security camera. The smart home device adds a few new tricks, including support for outdoor use and Person Detection, making it a nice improvement over the aging Blink Mini. But what exactly is the difference between the Blink Mini 2 and Blink Mini? And, more importantly, is it worth rushing out to replace your Blink Mini with the newer security camera?

From resolution and pricing to Person Detection and more, here’s a look at everything you need to know about the Blink Mini and Blink Mini 2.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and monthly fees

The Blink Mini 2 on a bookshelf.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

The original Blink Mini now costs just $30, while the new Blink Mini 2 is $40. Amazon gives you the option to bundle in the Weather Resistant Power Adapter with your Blink Mini 2 for an extra $10. Both products make use of Blink Subscription Plans, which start at $3 per month and unlock features such as video recording, live view recording, video sharing, photo capture, and Person Detection (on the Mini 2). The Blink Mini might be cheaper, but considering you’ll get a lot more for your money with the Blink Mini 2, the extra $10 seems incredibly reasonable.

Winner: Blink Mini 2

Related

Design and installation

Blink Mini sitting on a table in front of Echo show
Blink

It takes just a few minutes to set up both the Blink Mini and Blink Mini 2. After figuring out where you’d like to place (or mount) your camera, you’ll just need to sync your product with the companion mobile app. Regardless of which camera you pick, this takes no more than 15 minutes.

The Blink Mini 2’s design is a bit more inspired than that of the original Blink Mini. Its overall appearance is more sleek and modern, with a design that’s softer and easier on the eyes than the black-and-white chassis of the old model. Still, they both feel a bit fancier than their price tag would suggest, though the edge clearly goes to the Blink Mini 2.

Winner: Blink Mini 2

Resolution and night vision

The Blink Mini 2 installed outside.
Blink

Both the Blink Mini and Blink Mini 2 film in 1080p. However, the Blink Mini 2 comes with a built-in spotlight, allowing it to capture color footage in the dark. If there isn’t enough light present, it will revert to black-and-white footage. The Blink Mini 2 also boasts a wider field of view, with a 143-degree viewing angle compared to 110 degrees on the Blink Mini.

Winner: Blink Mini 2

Features and spec list

The Blink Mini on a countertop.
Blink

Aside from a built-in spotlight for color footage capture at night and a better viewing angle, the Blink Mini 2 has a few other advantages over the Blink Mini. For one, it can now be used outdoors, making it a much more versatile camera — and one that works just as well on your back patio as it does your living room. However, outdoor use requires the $10 Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter.

The Blink Mini 2 also supports Person Detection, allowing you to limit false alerts and keep your smartphone from buzzing when it detects rustling leaves or animals. Keep in mind that you’ll need a Blink Subscription to make use of the cool feature.

Winner: Blink Mini 2

Which is the better security camera?

The Blink Mini 2 is undoubtedly a big improvement over the original Blink Mini. With a built-in spotlight, support for outdoor use, a wider field of view, and Person Detection, it’s a great step forward for the affordable security camera. Don’t feel the need to rush out and replace your existing Blink Mini, however, as the old camera is still a great smart home gadget.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for your first security camera or need to replace a broken one, there’s no reason to pick the Blink Mini anymore. You’re getting a lot of additional capabilities on the Blink Mini 2 for just $10 extra, making it one of the best affordable security cameras on the market.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
The 5 best floodlight cameras for home security in 2024
A person adjusting the Wyze Cam Floodlight v2.

Whether you're living somewhere very rural with low lighting or just need to be extra sure to scare away (or record) any potential intruders, a floodlight camera is an excellent security tool for your home. And while there is a very large variety of floodlight cameras you can pick from, there are a couple of well-known brands that have risen to the top, and you're likely quite familiar with a few of them. As such, we've collected our favorites in various categories and gone into their specs and why you should consider grabbing them, so be sure to check each one thoroughly before taking the plunge.
The Best Floodlight Cameras in 2024

Buy the 

Read more
Wyze Cam Floodlight vs. Wyze Cam Floodlight v2: What’s new about this updated security camera?
A person adjusting the Wyze Cam Floodlight v2.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight was a great choice for frugal shoppers, and its successor, the Wyze Cam Floodlight v2, is looking to carry on that legacy. The updated security camera picked up several new features -- but is it a better product? More importantly, is it worth upgrading your old Wyze Cam Floodlight to the shiny new Wyze Cam Floodlight v2? Here's a closer look at the smart home gadgets to help you decide.
Pricing and monthly fees

The Wyze Cam Floodlight v1 costs $94 and is available in white. The new Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 is (surprisingly) cheaper at $84, with a launch day promotion dropping it to just $54. It's available in both white and black.

Read more
Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 adds tons of new features at a lower price tag
The Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 on a wall.

The existing Wyze Cam Floodlight was already an easy recommendation for shoppers on a budget, as it features 2600-lumen LEDs, an expandable microSD card slot, and a 130-degree viewing angle for less than $100. Wyze is making several changes with the newly launched Wyze Cam Floodlight v2, and it offers big improvements over its predecessor, yet carries a smaller price tag.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 doesn't look much different (the central camera unit has been streamlined, though it's still flanked by two massive lights), but it features plenty of enhanced specs. The big selling point is its new 2K camera, which allows it to capture vibrant images at all times of the day, along with color night vision when the sun goes down. Wyze also improved its viewing angle from 130 degrees to 160 degrees, providing additional coverage for large properties.

Read more