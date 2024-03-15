Amazon recently introduced the Blink Mini 2, the successor to the wildly popular Blink Mini indoor security camera. The smart home device adds a few new tricks, including support for outdoor use and Person Detection, making it a nice improvement over the aging Blink Mini. But what exactly is the difference between the Blink Mini 2 and Blink Mini? And, more importantly, is it worth rushing out to replace your Blink Mini with the newer security camera?

From resolution and pricing to Person Detection and more, here’s a look at everything you need to know about the Blink Mini and Blink Mini 2.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and monthly fees

The original Blink Mini now costs just $30, while the new Blink Mini 2 is $40. Amazon gives you the option to bundle in the Weather Resistant Power Adapter with your Blink Mini 2 for an extra $10. Both products make use of Blink Subscription Plans, which start at $3 per month and unlock features such as video recording, live view recording, video sharing, photo capture, and Person Detection (on the Mini 2). The Blink Mini might be cheaper, but considering you’ll get a lot more for your money with the Blink Mini 2, the extra $10 seems incredibly reasonable.

Winner: Blink Mini 2

Design and installation

It takes just a few minutes to set up both the Blink Mini and Blink Mini 2. After figuring out where you’d like to place (or mount) your camera, you’ll just need to sync your product with the companion mobile app. Regardless of which camera you pick, this takes no more than 15 minutes.

The Blink Mini 2’s design is a bit more inspired than that of the original Blink Mini. Its overall appearance is more sleek and modern, with a design that’s softer and easier on the eyes than the black-and-white chassis of the old model. Still, they both feel a bit fancier than their price tag would suggest, though the edge clearly goes to the Blink Mini 2.

Winner: Blink Mini 2

Resolution and night vision

Both the Blink Mini and Blink Mini 2 film in 1080p. However, the Blink Mini 2 comes with a built-in spotlight, allowing it to capture color footage in the dark. If there isn’t enough light present, it will revert to black-and-white footage. The Blink Mini 2 also boasts a wider field of view, with a 143-degree viewing angle compared to 110 degrees on the Blink Mini.

Winner: Blink Mini 2

Features and spec list

Aside from a built-in spotlight for color footage capture at night and a better viewing angle, the Blink Mini 2 has a few other advantages over the Blink Mini. For one, it can now be used outdoors, making it a much more versatile camera — and one that works just as well on your back patio as it does your living room. However, outdoor use requires the $10 Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter.

The Blink Mini 2 also supports Person Detection, allowing you to limit false alerts and keep your smartphone from buzzing when it detects rustling leaves or animals. Keep in mind that you’ll need a Blink Subscription to make use of the cool feature.

Winner: Blink Mini 2

Which is the better security camera?

The Blink Mini 2 is undoubtedly a big improvement over the original Blink Mini. With a built-in spotlight, support for outdoor use, a wider field of view, and Person Detection, it’s a great step forward for the affordable security camera. Don’t feel the need to rush out and replace your existing Blink Mini, however, as the old camera is still a great smart home gadget.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for your first security camera or need to replace a broken one, there’s no reason to pick the Blink Mini anymore. You’re getting a lot of additional capabilities on the Blink Mini 2 for just $10 extra, making it one of the best affordable security cameras on the market.

Editors' Recommendations