Blink is in the process of rolling out a new feature, Blink Moments, to Blink Subscription Plus Plan members. Once the update has gone live for your system, you’ll be able to access compilation videos (called Moments) that pull together video clips from multiple cameras during a single motion event, allowing you to get a comprehensive look at the activity in a single video.

Prior to Blink Moments, users would have to scroll through all motion events for each individual camera on their property to see all the relevant footage. That’s a thing of the past with Blink Moments, as it automatically compiles all relevant footage from all cameras in your system during a motion event, allowing you to see a delivery driver arrive on one camera, before the Moment automatically jumps to footage from another camera of the driver dropping off the package at your doorstep. It’s a unique feature, and one that could make a Blink membership more compelling.

Recommended Videos

Jonathan Cohn, head of product at Blink, says the goal of Blink Moments is to streamline the viewing process and give users the easiest way to access key events on their property.

“The Blink app is core to the customer experience, and we’ve invested in making it easier and more intuitive, from modernizing our home screen to now reinventing our clip list. Moments is a whole new way for our customers to engage with their footage,” said Cohn. “Whether it’s their family playing outside, packages being delivered, or pets exploring the yard, Blink Moments combines the moments that matter into one video.”

According to Blink, its users have an average of three cameras on their property. Trying to navigate the dozens of motion events generated by these cameras can become a hassle — and fixing this process was the inspiration behind Moments.

The feature will automatically sync with new cameras as they’re added to the system, and it currently works with all of Blink’s battery-powered and wired products. Blink Moments should be done rolling out in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on your app to see when it goes live.

Editors' Recommendations