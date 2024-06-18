 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Blink Moments pulls clips from multiple cameras into one comprehensive video

By
The Blink Moments section of the Blink app.
Blink

Blink is in the process of rolling out a new feature, Blink Moments, to Blink Subscription Plus Plan members. Once the update has gone live for your system, you’ll be able to access compilation videos (called Moments) that pull together video clips from multiple cameras during a single motion event, allowing you to get a comprehensive look at the activity in a single video.

Prior to Blink Moments, users would have to scroll through all motion events for each individual camera on their property to see all the relevant footage. That’s a thing of the past with Blink Moments, as it automatically compiles all relevant footage from all cameras in your system during a motion event, allowing you to see a delivery driver arrive on one camera, before the Moment automatically jumps to footage from another camera of the driver dropping off the package at your doorstep. It’s a unique feature, and one that could make a Blink membership more compelling.

Recommended Videos

Jonathan Cohn, head of product at Blink, says the goal of Blink Moments is to streamline the viewing process and give users the easiest way to access key events on their property.

Related

“The Blink app is core to the customer experience, and we’ve invested in making it easier and more intuitive, from modernizing our home screen to now reinventing our clip list. Moments is a whole new way for our customers to engage with their footage,” said Cohn. “Whether it’s their family playing outside, packages being delivered, or pets exploring the yard, Blink Moments combines the moments that matter into one video.”

According to Blink, its users have an average of three cameras on their property. Trying to navigate the dozens of motion events generated by these cameras can become a hassle — and fixing this process was the inspiration behind Moments.

The feature will automatically sync with new cameras as they’re added to the system, and it currently works with all of Blink’s battery-powered and wired products. Blink Moments should be done rolling out in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on your app to see when it goes live.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Can you use a Blink Outdoor Camera without a subscription?
Blink Outdoor cam wet from the rain.

For security and peace of mind around your home, a Blink Outdoor Camera is one of the most popular choices for keeping an eye on your property. The outdoor cameras have features like motion detection, a Live View which lets you see what is going on at your property right from your smartphone, and an Activity Zones option that lets you choose which areas of your property you want to record -- which is handy if you live near a busy street where cars could constantly set off annoying motion detection notifications. The recently released Blink Outdoor 4 has improved on these features to make them even better than the previous Blink Outdoor 3.

Like most home security systems, Blink operates on a subscription plan, with a monthly charge starting at $3 to use the service. But if you don't want to pay for the charge, you might want to try using the cameras without the subscription -- though there will be some severe limitations if you do.
Does the Blink Outdoor Camera require a subscription to use?

Read more
Blink Outdoor Camera 4 launches with Person Detection, new design, 2-year battery life
The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 mounted on a brick wall.

The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 is the newest addition to the Blink catalog, offering the same impressive battery life as its predecessor while bundling in better motion detection skills and a sleek, updated design. The camera is now available for $120, which includes a Sync Module 2.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Blink Outdoor Camera 4 is its new look. It’s still a solid black square like the old Blink Outdoor Camera 3, but its camera has been repositioned from the center of the device to the top corner. It also looks a bit more streamlined than the outgoing model, with fewer accents and indentations across its front.

Read more
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount vs. Wyze Cam Pan v3: which is best?
A Wyze camera placed outside in the snow.

When it comes to affordable indoor cameras, the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount and the Wyze Cam Pan v3 are at the top of the class. Both offer high-quality footage, along with a bevy of other useful features that make them stand out in a crowded market. The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount is a bit more expensive (it costs $60, compared to $34 for the Wyze Pan v3), but which one is better for your smart home? Here’s a comprehensive look at the Wyze Pan v3 and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount to help you decide.
Video quality

Both the Wyze Pan v3 and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount capture 1080p footage. They also both work in the dark, with Blink featuring infrared night vision and Wyze using color night vision, which allows them to function around the clock. Both look great when viewed on your smartphone, and it’s hard to go wrong with either if you’re worried about video quality.

Read more