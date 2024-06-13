 Skip to main content
Arlo’s new Security Tag lets you arm/disarm your security system with just a tap

The Arlo Security Tag pressed against the Arlo Video Doorbell.
Arlo

Arlo recently launched a home security system, expanding its lineup of cameras to include a multifaceted sensor that detects motion, opened windows, environmental hazards, and more. It can also be bundled with professional monitoring, giving owners an affordable way to secure their property. The company is now expanding the system with the all-new Security Tags, which arm or disarm the system when tapped against your Arlo Video Doorbell or Keypad Sensor Hub.

The NFC tag is available in a two-pack and costs just $20. It brings some unique (and long-awaited) functionality to the Arlo Security System, as being able to quickly arm or disarm the entire home with a single tap from the Security Tag streamlines your home security. Prior to the launch of the tag, you’d have to enter a password into the Keypad or open the mobile app. This turns the process into something that takes just a few seconds.

Users can also pass the tags out to housekeepers or dog-sitters, allowing them to quickly enter the property without owners needing to give up their code. Security Tags can be time-restricted — so if you only want a housekeeper to visit during set hours, you can dive into the Arlo app to set restrictions.

Part of the appeal of the Security Tags is that they work with your Arlo Video Doorbell, meaning you can control the system before even stepping foot inside your home. Along with two Security Tags, your purchase comes with two key rings you can clip to your keychain, as well as a quick start guide to get them working with your Arlo Security System.

The Security Tags are affordable at $20, as is the Arlo Security System, which is just $200. The Arlo Security System only comes with a Keypad Sensor Hub and two Sensors, meaning most families will opt for the larger $300 bundle (which features five sensors). To round out the package, you’ll want to add a camera or two, with the popular Arlo Pro 5S ($250) being the obvious choice.

For alternatives to Arlo, check out our roundup of the best DIY security systems.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
