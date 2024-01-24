 Skip to main content
Wyze Cam Floodlight vs. Wyze Cam Floodlight v2: What’s new about this updated security camera?

Jon Bitner
By

The Wyze Cam Floodlight was a great choice for frugal shoppers, and its successor, the Wyze Cam Floodlight v2, is looking to carry on that legacy. The updated security camera picked up several new features — but is it a better product? More importantly, is it worth upgrading your old Wyze Cam Floodlight to the shiny new Wyze Cam Floodlight v2? Here’s a closer look at the smart home gadgets to help you decide.

Pricing and monthly fees

The Wyze Cam Floodlight v1 costs $94 and is available in white. The new Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 is (surprisingly) cheaper at $84, with a launch day promotion dropping it to just $54. It’s available in both white and black.

Both products come with a microSD card slot, allowing you to save your footage locally without a monthly subscription. If you do want a monthly subscription, the cheapest option (Cam Plus) starts at $1.67 per month per camera and gets you 14-day cloud storage with smart alerts. You’ll also find Cam Protect for $3.33 per month per camera that adds 24/7 professional monitoring, and the high-end Home Monitoring Plan that’s designed for use with a Wyze Monitoring System with a cost of $8.33 per month.

Winner: Wyze Cam Floodlight v2

Design and installation

Both the Wyze Cam Floodlight and Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 are bulky products. They’re designed with a central camera unit flanked by two massive floodlights. The v2 is a bit more streamlined, thanks to a more compact camera unit, though most users won’t notice the difference unless both products are placed side-by-side.

Installation is similar regardless of product, as they’re both hardwired and include a microSD card slot for local storage. However, The Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 has a slight advantage, as it uses a feature called Access Point Wi-Fi to let you pair your floodlight with the Wyze app without needing to scan a QR code.

Winner: Wyze Cam Floodlight v2

Resolution and night vision

The Wyze Cam Floodlight films in 1080p and supports color night vision. The new Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 films in 2K and supports color night vision. That’s a big improvement for the camera — especially when you consider it managed to lower its price in the process.

Winner: Wyze Cam Floodlight v2

Features and spec list

While the 2K footage capture offered by the Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 is the biggest selling point, there are several other notable improvements. This includes a wider 160-degree viewing angle (compared to 130 degrees on the v1) and brighter 2,800-lumen LED lights (compared to 2,600 lumens on the v1).

Beyond that, much is shared across the two devices, such as a built-in siren, two-way audio, 270-degree motion detection, and the ability to customize the floodlight performance using the Wyze app. As you’d expect, they’re also IP65-rated to withstand inclement weather.

Winner: Wyze Cam Floodlight v2

Which is the better floodlight?

Without a doubt, the Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 is the better product. No matter how you cut it, the newest camera is a big step in the right direction. It’s also cheaper than the old Wyze Cam Floodlight — so if you’re shopping for a new floodlight, there’s no reason to pass up the v2. You’ll want to compare it with the other best floodlights, but it’s a great option for frugal shoppers.

If you already have the original Wyze Cam Floodlight installed, don’t feel like you have to rush out and upgrade. Many features are shared across the two devices, and unless you need its 2K resolution or wider viewing angle, there’s no reason to replace a perfectly good floodlight. The improvements made on the v2 are incremental, and there’s nothing radically new about the floodlight that’ll make your existing v1 feel obsolete.

