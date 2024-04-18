 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Blink Mini 2 vs. Ring Stick Up Cam Pro: Which is the best security camera?

Jon Bitner
By

The Blink Mini 2 is one of the cheapest security cameras you can buy. It’s pretty well-rounded too. It’s capable of filming in HD and offering support for outdoor use when paired with an optional accessory, making it a great choice for shoppers on a budget. That makes it wildly different from the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro, which carries a hefty price tag and supports both indoor and outdoor use right out of the box without the need to purchase a secondary accessory.

But is the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro a better investment than the affordable Blink Mini 2? From pricing and video resolution to the installation process and additional features, here’s a look at the Blink Mini 2 and Ring Stick Up Cam Pro to help you decide which is the best choice for your home.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and monthly fees

The Blink Mini 2 placed on two books.
Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 costs $40, though that increases to $50 if you include the Weather Resistant Adapter for outdoor use. By comparison, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro clocks in at a staggering $180. That immediately makes the Blink Mini 2 more appealing to frugal shoppers.

Related

Both cameras also rely on monthly subscription plans. Without these plans, you’ll be incredibly limited in what you can access on your devices. For the Blink Mini 2, you’ll want the Blink Basic Plan that costs $3 per month and unlocks live view recording, motion detection video recording, auto local storage backup, and more. For the Ring, you’ll want the Ring Protect Basic Plan that costs $5 per month and gets you 180-day video history, person and package alerts, and several other features.

Winner: Blink Mini 2

Design and installation

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro on display the 2023 Amazon Fall Devices and Services event.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Blink Mini 2 is designed to be a small, unobtrusive device. It can easily fit in the palm of your hand, thanks to a sleek design that blends in with most home décor. It’s also available in either black or white. Installation is simple, as it simply plugs into an electrical outlet for continuous power. Once it’s installed, you’ll just need to sync the camera with the Blink mobile app and customize your settings.

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is much larger at over six inches tall, though it’s still a pretty good-looking device. It uses Ring’s popular black-and-white aesthetic that features a black faceplate housing the camera surrounded by an all-white chassis. If you prefer, an all-black model is also available. Ring offers the Stick Up Cam Pro as both a wireless and wired model, so you can choose whichever works best for your home. Setup is as simple as syncing the device with your smartphone, then tweaking settings as necessary.

Winner: Ring Stick Up Cam Pro

Resolution and night vision

The Blink Mini 2 installed outside.
Blink

Capable of filming in 1080p and with a spotlight for color footage in the dark, the Blink Mini 2 is pretty impressive when you consider its price tag. However, it’s footage is not quite as crisp as the 1080p HDR video offered by the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro. Ring’s product is also capable of color night vision without a spotlight, making it a better choice if you’ll be recording in the dark. Still, you might expect a higher resolution on the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro as it’s nearly $200 (many other cameras in this range support 2K or even 4K video capture), but there’s no denying it’s a step above what the Blink Mini 2 has to offer.

Winner: Ring Stick Up Cam Pro

Features and spec list

The Ring Birds Eye app showing how a person approached a door.
Ring

You’ll find all the usual security camera features on the Blink Mini 2, including two-way audio, customizable motion zones, and smart notifications when you’ve signed up for the Blink Subscription Plan. As mentioned above, it also has a spotlight to help capture color images at night. And if you have a Blink Video Doorbell, the camera can double as a chime for your front door.

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro offers a bit more than the Blink Mini 2. This includes two-way audio with enhanced noise canceling, color preroll to capture additional footage during a motion event, and built-in support for outdoor use. A big draw for outdoor use is its 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye Zones, which give you an aerial view of your property and detailed information about how motion approached your home. It’s a powerful feature and one that’s ideal for homes with serious security concerns.

Ring’s customizable motion zones are also a bit more flexible than Blink’s, as you’ll be able to place freeform shapes to create more flexible motion zones. By comparison, Blink only lets you tap on preconfigured tiles on a grid to activate or deactivate them.

Winner: Ring Stick Up Cam Pro

Is the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro worth the investment?

If you want one of the best security cameras and have a vested interest in home security, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is worth every penny. Not only does it capture crisp images and feature color night vision, but it can work outdoors without the need for an additional product. It’s also nice that you can pick between either a wired or wireless version — whereas the Blink Mini 2 is limited to a wired connection. Toss in Bird’s Eye Zones, HDR support, and enhanced two-way audio, and the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro clearly offers more than the Blink Mini 2 and lives up to its hefty price tag.

The Blink Mini 2 is still a great device, and we highly recommend it to shoppers on a budget or folks just starting to build their home security system. It gets you all the basics at a great price, and since its monthly subscription is also relatively affordable, you don’t have to invest much money to start keeping your home more safe.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Blink Mini 2 vs. Blink Mini: Is Amazon’s new security camera a worthy upgrade?
The Blink Mini 2 installed outside.

Amazon recently introduced the Blink Mini 2, the successor to the wildly popular Blink Mini indoor security camera. The smart home device adds a few new tricks, including support for outdoor use and Person Detection, making it a nice improvement over the aging Blink Mini. But what exactly is the difference between the Blink Mini 2 and Blink Mini? And, more importantly, is it worth rushing out to replace your Blink Mini with the newer security camera?

From resolution and pricing to Person Detection and more, here's a look at everything you need to know about the Blink Mini and Blink Mini 2.
Pricing and monthly fees

Read more
The Blink Mini 2 features an updated design, support for outdoor use
The Blink Mini 2 placed on two books.

The original Blink Mini was one of the best indoor cameras thanks to its affordable price, 1080p resolution, and support for Alexa. Now, Amazon is making the gadget even more enticing with the new Blink Mini 2, which boasts a sleek new design and is capable of working both indoors and outside in the elements.

While it's still small and compact, the Blink Mini 2 looks slightly different from the old Blink Mini. Its corners are much softer, its entire chassis is white (instead of a white chassis and black faceplate), and its camera takes up a bit more space on the front of the device. The differences are apparent when the two gadgets are placed side by side -- and the minor changes add up to make the Blink Mini 2 look a bit more premium than its older sibling.

Read more
Narwal Freo X Ultra vs. Roborock S8 Pro Ultra: Which is the best robot vacuum?
The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra in its dock.

There's no shortage of great robot vacuums on the market, but two of the most popular models are the Narwal Freo X Ultra and Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. Both are high-end products capable of mopping and vacuuming your home in a single run, making them great companions for hassle-free floor cleaning. They're also remarkably expensive, clocking in at over $1,000. That means you'll want to carefully weigh your options before making a purchase -- it's hard to go wrong with either robot, but there are some key differences between the two.

Here's a comprehensive look at the Narwal Freo X Ultra and Roborock S8 Pro Ultra to help you decide which is best for your home.
Pricing and availability

Read more