Does the Pan-Tilt Mount work with the Blink Mini 2?

The Blink Mini 2 is a solid security camera that clocks in at a great price, making it the ideal option for shoppers on a budget. It takes everything people loved about the original Blink Mini and makes it even better, offering an affordable way to keep tabs on your home remotely. The Blink Mini eventually received a unique accessory known as the Blink Pan-Tilt Mount, allowing users to freely rotate the camera and see all corners of their home. And since the Blink hasn’t yet released a Blink Mini 2 Pan-Tilt Mount, many folks are wondering if the original Pan-Tilt Mount works with the Blink Mini 2.

Unfortunately, the Pan-Tilt Mount does not work with the Blink Mini 2. If you’re interested in learning more, here’s a closer look at why that’s the case, along with info as to whether Blink plans to launch a Pan-Tilt Mount for the Blink 2 in the future.

Why doesn’t the Pan-Tilt Mount work with Blink Mini 2?

The Pan-Tilt Mount isn’t compatible with the Blink Mini 2 because of its power input. The Mini 2 uses a USB-C cable to receive its power, while the Pan-Tilt Mount uses a micro-USB design that’s compatible with the original Blink Mini. Because of this, you simply can’t connect the two devices together. That means you’ll be left manually positioning the Blink Mini 2 to find the best viewing angle in your home.

Is Blink launching a Pan-Tilt Mount for the Blink Mini 2?

Blink has not yet announced plans to launch a Pan-Tilt Mount for the Blink Mini 2. We’re hopeful that one is on the horizon, though nothing official has been made public. And since the Blink Mini 2 now supports outdoor use, developing a Pan-Tilt Mount that can also be used outdoors might be a challenge. At the very least, it would be great to have a Pan-Tilt Mount that worked indoors and offered support for the new Blink Mini 2. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for announcements in the future.

Consider these alternatives

If you need a security camera that can pan and tilt for an improved view of your property, there are several alternatives to consider behind the Blink Mini 2. Of course, you can always opt for the original Blink Mini, as it’s still on the market — and is highly affordable. The Wyze Cam Pan v3 is another good option, as it’s just as affordable as the Blink Mini 2 yet is designed with a chassis that can rotate 360 degrees and swivel up and down 180 degrees.

If those don’t fit your needs, the Tapo 1080p Outdoor Wired Pan-Tilt Security Camera might be a better choice, offering an SD card slot for local storage and a price tag under $40.

For a premium alternative, consider the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In with Pan-Tilt. It’s much larger than all the other cameras discussed above but is ideal for outdoor use and is highly customizable.

