 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to fix the most common Blink Mini 2 problems

Jon Bitner
By

The Blink Mini 2 is a great security camera that won’t break your budget. The tiny device costs just $40, and it’s quickly become a popular security device that competes with products at much higher price points. But while there’s much to love about the Blink Mini 2, the new camera isn’t without a few issues.

Thankfully, fixing the most common Blink Mini 2 problems is usually a simple process that requires just a few minutes of your time. From getting rid of a red LED light to adjusting motion settings, here’s a look at frequently reported Blink Mini 2 issues and what you can do to resolve them.

Recommended Videos

How to improve Blink Mini 2 video quality

The Blink Mini 2 on a bookshelf.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

Not impressed with the video quality of the Blink Mini 2? While it can’t film in 4K, it does support 1080p – which should look great on most smartphone displays. Blink gives you three options to modify video quality, with settings for Best, Standard, and Saver. These can be found by selecting the three dots on the device’s thumbnail, then selecting Device Settings. Next, select Video and Photo Settings. Here, you’ll find the Video Quality submenu. Dive into this to choose between Best, Standard, and Saver options.

Related

My Blink Mini 2 has a solid red light

If your Blink Mini 2 has a solid red light, it means your camera cannot connect to your network. This could be due to a few things. The first thing to check is that your internet connection is stable. If it is, consider double-checking if you entered the right password. If that doesn’t work, you may need to move your camera closer to your router, as the signal might be too weak to form a connection.

My Blink Mini 2 has a blinking red light

Though it might look concerning, a blinking red light on the Blink Mini 2 isn’t actually a problem. This indicates the camera is starting up, and you’ll likely only see the flashing red light after plugging the device in or restarting it. Give it a few minutes, and the LED indicator should change to a combination of blue and green – or turn off entirely if it’s already set up and connected to Wi-Fi.

My Blink Mini 2 is too sensitive to motion

The Blink app on a phone.
Blink

Getting too many alerts from your Blink Mini 2? Then it might be time to dive into its Settings menu and tinker with its motion zones and sensitivity options. To do this, just open the Blink app and find your device. Then, select the More button and find Device Settings. From here, select Motion Settings. On this screen, you can adjust the sensitivity of motion detection for the Blink Mini 2. You can also select the Motion Zones option to create or remove Motion Zones – ensuring only certain parts of your property will trigger alerts.

How can I reset my Blink Mini 2?

If you’re having a lot of trouble with your Blink Mini 2, it might be time to perform a reset. This can be done by plugging in your device, then pressing and holding the reset button (located on the bottom of the camera) for five seconds.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
The most common Google Nest Mini problems and how to fix them
A coral Google Nest Mini mounted on a brick wall.

The Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is one of the best smart speakers of 2024. Despite its low price, the Nest Mini gives you full access to Google Assistant, provides surprisingly great audio for a device its size, and is compact enough to fit nearly anywhere in your home. Whether you want to listen to music, dish out commands to other smart devices, or check the news, the Nest Mini can do it all.

However, the Nest Mini isn't without its faults. Setting up and using the smart speaker is typically a straightforward, hassle-free experience. But like all electronics, some owners have noticed strange issues when performing simple tasks — such as connectivity problems or an unresponsive unit.

Read more
Do you need a subscription for a Ring doorbell or camera?
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

Anyone shopping for a DIY home security system has probably stumbled upon Ring. The company has an ever-growing lineup of cameras and video doorbells that are consistently ranked among the best available -- and since they're easy to set up and offer tons of functionality, it's no surprise they're so popular.

One thing to keep in mind when looking at Ring products is that you'll be on the hook for more than just the sticker price. Ring offers a monthly subscription service known as Ring Protect. Many of the best features for its cameras and video doorbells are locked behind this subscription plan, meaning owners who don't sign up will be missing out on important functionality.

Read more
Can you use a Blink Outdoor Camera without a subscription?
Blink Outdoor cam wet from the rain.

For security and peace of mind around your home, a Blink Outdoor Camera is one of the most popular choices for keeping an eye on your property. The outdoor cameras have features like motion detection, a Live View which lets you see what is going on at your property right from your smartphone, and an Activity Zones option that lets you choose which areas of your property you want to record -- which is handy if you live near a busy street where cars could constantly set off annoying motion detection notifications. The recently released Blink Outdoor 4 has improved on these features to make them even better than the previous Blink Outdoor 3.

Like most home security systems, Blink operates on a subscription plan, with a monthly charge starting at $3 to use the service. But if you don't want to pay for the charge, you might want to try using the cameras without the subscription -- though there will be some severe limitations if you do.
Does the Blink Outdoor Camera require a subscription to use?

Read more