Blink Mini 2 vs. Wyze Cam v4: Which is the better budget security camera?

By

The Blink Mini 2 and Wyze Cam v4 are two of the most affordable security cameras available in 2024. Both offer a compact footprint and impressive filming resolutions, and both can be used indoors and outdoors. However, there are some major differences between these two budget-minded products — and while frugal shoppers will find a lot to love about both, one of them is a better product for most homes.

Here’s a look at the Blink Mini 2 and Wyze Cam v4 to help you decide which to purchase.

Pricing and monthly fees

The Wyze Cam v4 installed outside.
Wyze

The Blink Mini 2 costs $40 and is available in black or white. If you want to use the device outdoors, you’ll need to pick up the Weather Resistant Adapter, which bumps the price to $50. You’ll also want to spring for the Blink Basic Plan, which costs $3 per month, to access features like cloud history.

The Wyze Cam v4 is a bit cheaper at $36, and it comes with waterproofing right out of the box. You’ll still want to pick up a monthly subscription, however, as features like cloud storage and smart alerts are locked behind the Cam Plus membership tier at $3 per month.

Winner: Wyze Cam v4

Design and installation

The Blink Mini 2 on a bookshelf.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

Both the Blink Mini 2 and Wyze Cam v4 are plug-in devices, meaning you’ll need to have an electrical outlet nearby. It also means that setup is a breeze, as you’ll have to do nothing more than plug in the cameras and connect them to your mobile device.

As for design, both are compact security cameras built to fit anywhere in your home. The Blink Mini 2 is a bit more rounded, whereas the Wyze Cam v4 is a literal cube. Both can be easily positioned thanks to their included stands, giving you an easy way to twist and turn them to find the right viewing angle for your home.

Winner: Tie

Resolution and night vision

The Blink Mini 2 installed outside.
Blink

The Blink Mini 2 films in 1080p and uses a spotlight to capture color footage at night. The Wyze Cam v4 captures 2.5K footage (2560 x 1440) and uses a spotlight for color night vision. Both can capture nice HD footage, but there’s no denying things look much better on the Wyze Cam v4, thanks to its higher resolution.

Winner: Wyze Cam v4

Features and spec list

The Wyze Cam v4 with water droplets on its frame.
Wyze

The Blink Mini 2 doesn’t offer anything out of the norm for a budget security camera. Its spec list includes two-way audio, customizable motion zones, smart notifications (when signed up for a Blink plan), and the ability to double as a chime for your Blink Video Doorbell.

You’ll find a bit more on the Wyze Cam v4, including built-in weatherproofing, two-way audio, a built-in siren, and support for a microSD card for 24/7 coverage without the need for a monthly subscription. That last feature is a huge win for the affordable camera, as it allows users to forgo a membership, which could save hundreds of dollars over the years.

Winner: Wyze Cam v4

Which is the better security camera?

The Wyze Cam v4 is cheaper, films at a higher resolution, and supports local storage. That makes it the better choice for most shoppers. We’re also big fans of its design, which looks futuristic without being bulky or adding unnecessary components. The 2.5K resolution is a big selling point of the gadget, as it captures crisp images and lets you zoom in on the action without blurring out details.

The Blink Mini 2 isn’t a bad security camera, and if you’re looking for something simple that’ll play nicely with Alexa, it’s a great alternative. You won’t get the same resolution or additional features as the Wyze Cam v4, but the Blink Mini 2 gets you a no-frills device that’s quick to set up and easy to use. And since Wyze had a nasty security breach earlier this year, anyone with serious privacy concerns might find the Blink Mini 2 more attractive for that reason.

