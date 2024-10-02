Ring Protect rebrands to Ring Home and adds 24/7 recording

Ring owners seeking to unlock everything their devices have to offer are likely familiar with Ring Protect Plans. By paying a monthly fee, you can access features such as 180-day video history, snapshot capture, and smart alerts. Today, Ring has officially rebranded Ring Protect to Ring Home — and it’s gained some cool functionality while still retaining the same pricing structure.

Previously offered as Ring Protect Basic, Protect Plus, or Protect Pro, you’ll soon be greeted with Ring Home Basic ($5 per month), Home Standard ($10 per month), and Home Premium ($20 per month). All that’s changed here is the name, as your monthly payments will remain identical to the old Protect Plans. However, you can now add individual services to the Home Standard and Home Premium Plans — so if you want to tack on a Virtual Security Guard or Alarm Professional Monitoring, you can do so for an extra fee.

The Ring Home rebrand also comes with the arrival of several new features. The most compelling is 24/7 Recording. This is now included with the Home Premium, allowing select wired cameras to record continuously even if motion isn’t detected in the Motion Zones. This helps you to gather around-the-clock footage of your property.

Recommended Videos

Ring has also introduced new Video Preview Alerts for all three Ring Home plans. These let you see what triggered your camera without needing to open the Ring app. Instead, you’ll receive a short video clip embedded in the pop-up notification on your smartphone.

Other updates include Extended Live View (Home Standard), which bumps the Live View time from 10 minutes to 30 minutes, and Continuous Live View (Home Premium), which lets you watch Live View even longer. Another useful ability on Home Standard and Home Premium is Doorbell Calls. This will call your phone when someone rings your doorbell, making it easier to respond to guests. Previously, your phone would only receive a push notification.

The Ring Home updates will begin rollout later this month and should be available worldwide by November 5. Be sure to check your smartphone for any required updates.