Security cameras are available at all budget levels, and it’s not hard to find something under $50 that’ll do a decent job of protecting your home. But if you’re serious about home security, you’ll likely want to increase your budget. Doing so will get you a product with better resolution, a wealth of useful features, and weatherproof designs that will work either indoors or out in the elements. And when it comes to premium security cameras, few products are as popular as the Arlo Pro 5S 2K and Ring Stick Up Cam Pro.

Interested in adding one of these high-end cameras to your home? Here’s a comprehensive look at the Arlo Pro 5S 2K and Ring Stick Up Cam Pro to help you decide which is best for your needs.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and monthly fees

The Arlo Pro 5S 2K costs $250 and is available in black or white. If you have a large property, you can snag a three-pack for $650. To get the most out of the camera, you’ll want to pick up an Arlo Secure membership, which starts at $8 per month for a single camera ($13 per month for unlimited cameras). Membership unlocks a 30-day cloud history, smart notifications, and more.

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is a bit more affordable at $180 and is also avaiolable in black or white. A two-pack is available for $320, while a solar-powered model can be had for $210. Like Arlo, the Ring camera is largely powered by a Ring Protect Plan, which costs an additional $5 per month and unlocks 180-day video history, smart alerts, and more.

Winner: Ring Stick Up Cam Pro

Design and installation

The Arlo Pro 5S 2K has a rounded, oblong shape and requires no wires for setup. It can be placed on a flat surface or mounted to walls and ceilings with its mount, giving you ample ways to find the best viewing angle for your property. Once the unit is mounted, you’ll just need to sync it with your mobile app. Dual-band Wi-Fi connections are supported, so you shouldn’t have to worry about connecting to your router.

The process is much the same for the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro. However, Ring offers the camera in a variety of formats — wired, wireless, and solar-powered. This gives you a bit more versatility to choose the format that you find most convenient. Once the device has been mounted, you’ll then sync it with your mobile app. It also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi.

Ring’s camera is quite a bit “chunkier” than the Arlo Pro 5S 2K, at over six inches tall compared to around three inches for the Arlo Pro. It’s still a premium-looking device, and if you want intruders to notice the camera, its large footprint could be useful in that respect.

Winner: Ring Stick Up Cam Pro

Resolution and night vision

As you’d expect from its name, the Arlo Pro 5S 2K supports 2K video capture with HDR. That’s remarkably better than the 1080p offered by the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro. However, the Ring camera does also support HDR, so its images are a bit crisper than you’d expect for a traditional 1080p device. You’ll also get color night vision across both devices for enhanced detail in the dark. Still, there’s no denying that 2K footage capture is a huge selling point of the Arlo camera.

Winner: Arlo Pro 5S 2K

Features and spec list

Both cameras are loaded with additional features that make them well worth their price tags. With the Arlo Pro 5S 2K, you’ll get a battery rated to last up to eight months, a built-in spotlight, a 160-degree viewing angle, two-way audio, a weather-resistant design, a built-in siren, and support for 12X zoom to pick up additional details (thanks to its 2K resolution).

With the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro, you’ll get multiple power options (battery, wired, solar), two-way audio with enhanced noise canceling, a 155-degree viewing angle, a built-in siren, a weather-resistant design, and support for Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View. These features give you an aerial view of the property, along with a detailed look at how motion was detected on the property.

Using their companion mobile apps, both cameras can be customized with specific motion zones. You can also check in on your motion history or tweak other settings to optimize them for your home.

No matter how you cut it, these cameras are both packed to the brim with powerful features.

Winner: Tie

Which is the better security camera?

If you’re simply interested in capturing the most vivid images possible, you can’t go wrong with the Arlo Pro 5S 2K. Its resolution is undoubtedly superior to the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro, and that could mean the difference between picking out details in the distance or looking at a fuzzy blob. Its wireless design should also appeal to most shoppers, allowing them the freedom to place it anywhere on their property.

However, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is a great alternative. Not only is it cheaper, but its unique Bird’s Eye View feature could be beneficial for those who want additional information about motion events beyond simple footage capture. Keep in mind that not only is the 1080p resolution lower than the 2K resolution of the Arlo camera, but you’re also getting a slightly smaller viewing angle (155 degrees versus 160 degrees). If you’re on a large property, that could be a deal breaker. But since the Ring camera is $70 cheaper, it’s a solid compromise between pricing and performance.

Editors' Recommendations