SimpliSafe is now using AI to prevent burglars from entering your home

Jon Bitner
By
A SimpliSafe outdoor camera monitoring a stranger.
SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe rolled out the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera in 2023, which coupled AI technology with live monitoring to better protect the inside of your home. The company is now looking to expand those features to outdoor cameras, with Live Guard Outdoor Protection rolling out to early access users before seeing a full-scale launch later this year.

Live Guard Outdoor Protection works much like the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera does, though it’s been modified to work outside. When your system is armed, cameras equipped with Live Guard Outdoor Protection will use AI to identify threats on your property. If AI finds something suspicious, the event will be escalated to SimpliSafe’s professional monitoring team, who can then intervene via two-way audio to let the intruder know they’re being filmed. They can also trigger a siren or request police dispatch.

If you’re interested in checking out the new feature, you’ll need to be an existing SimpliSafe customer and enroll in SimpliSafe’s Early Access Program. The company plans to roll the feature out to all users later this year, though a specific launch date is yet to be announced.

Note that select locations in Illinois, Texas, and Oregon may have laws prohibiting some features of Live Guard Outdoor Protection.

The goal of this new technology is to prevent crimes before they happen. While a similar service is available on the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera, by the time it’s able to detect an intruder, they’ve already entered your home. Once the service launches on outdoor cameras, SimpliSafe will be able to keep better tabs on your property and prevent strangers from lingering around your yard.

Interested parties can sign up for SimpliSafe email alerts to learn more about the upcoming service.

