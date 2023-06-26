SimpliSafe is already one of the best options when shopping for home security solutions, and it’s looking to become even more enticing with the launch of the new Smart Alarm Indoor Camera. Coinciding with the latest product is a new service — 24/7 Live Guard Protection — which allows agents to access a live feed of your property for enhanced response times.

The 24/7 Live Guard Protection service is only available on the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera. Previously, SimpliSafe agents could only review recorded footage after an alarm was triggered. Now, the team can monitor a live stream through the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera for improved response times. They can even interact with the intruder thanks to two-way audio, informing them that the police are on the way and that they’re being recorded.

The 24/7 Live Guard feature is only available with the Fast Protect monitoring plan and is an opt-in feature. You can also quickly disable the feature at any time, giving you additional privacy when at home. There’s even a built-in privacy shutter, which closes when your system is turned off or set to the “Home” mode.

Other privacy features include a status light that lets you know when an agent is actively monitoring your property — if the light turns amber, then an agent is keeping tabs on the live stream. Agents also can’t tune in to the feed unless the camera has triggered a Live Guard protection alarm event.

The Smart Alarm Indoor Camera captures 1536p HD footage, offers a 125-degree field of view, features a built-in siren, and gets up to three months of battery life. Toss in support for night-vision and AI-powered alerts, and it’s clear that this is one of the most robust indoor cameras in the SimpliSafe lineup.

SimpliSafe’s new Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Camera costs $140 and requires both a Base Station and Keypad to work. Be sure to check out some of the other best home security systems before making a purchase.

