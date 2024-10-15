Roku makes monitoring security cameras a little easier

Roku today announced updates that will bring even tighter integration between the platform’s operating system and smart home features. And in case you’d missed it, Roku got into the smart home game in 2022 as it partnered with Wyze first for cameras, a doorbell, and lights, and later for a full-home security system.

New features being announced today include:

Automatically cycle through camera feeds on your television, using motion detection to intelligently display the correct camera.

Additional notifications on the television when an event is detected. (You’ll need to turn this on in settings.)

You’ll be able to watch all your camera feeds from a website, on a computer, or on your phone or tablet.

That’s the good news. The bad news is you’re going to have to wait for the new features for a little while. Roku says they’ll be available via a software update this winter.

The slate of devices that will be compatible with these features include all Roku Smart Home camera and doorbells — that comprises the Floodlight Camera, Video Doorbell, Wire-free Video Doorbell and Chime, Indoor 360 Camera, Outdoor Wire-free Camera, and the Indoor and Outdoor Camera SE.