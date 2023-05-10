 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Roku is now in the home security business

Phil Nickinson
By

Roku — a leader in streaming video that recently added cameras, lights, and even doorbells to its repertoire thanks to a partnership with Wyze — is now a full-fledged home security provider. The company today announced the Roku Home Monitoring System SE, which includes a hub with a built-in siren, a wireless keypad, a motion sensor, and two entry sensors.

The Roku Home Monitoring System SE starter pack.
Roku

That starter pack was developed in partnership with Wyze and costs $99. You’ll also have the option for professional monitoring, which “offers immediate response from live U.S.-based agents when an alarm is triggered,” for $10 a month $100 a year. (If you sign up for the annual option Roku says you’ll get it at half price.

Related Videos

There will be integration with the Roku operating system, too. You’ll be able to see on-screen notifications about alerts, view your camera history, and see feeds and control lights with your Roku remote control. (That’ll require a system update to your Roku player or TV, the company said.)

Related

The introduction of a home security system is an interesting play, particularly as Google has decided to kill off its Nest Secure alarm system and instead point customers to ADT.

“Roku’s new home monitoring system provides peace of mind, while being easier than ever to set up, control, and monitor,” Mark Robins, Vice President, Roku Smart Home, said in a press release. “We are proud to further extend Roku’s Smart Home lineup with affordable, simple ways to secure the safety of any home.”

The is available now online at Roku’s and Walmart’s websites and will be available May 19 at Walmart stores in the U.S.

Additionally, Roku is adding a more advanced Roku Smart Light Strip+ SE that allows for up to 16 colors at once. There’s also the Roku Solar Panel to power the wireless Roku Outdoor Camera SE.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Is a DIY smart home security system better than a professional one?
Arlo camera installed outside.

When it comes to protecting your home, your options all boil down to two different categories -- DIY smart home systems or professionally installed hardware. Both have their benefits and drawbacks, but determining which is best for your home isn’t an easy decision. And with so many products on the market from companies like Google, Arlo, SimpliSafe, Vivint, and Yale, the decision becomes even more stressful.

Here’s a closer look at both DIY smart home security systems and professional security systems to help you figure out which is best for your property.
Installation costs and ongoing fees

Read more
ElliQ is a smart home companion designed for your grandparents
ElliQ showing a workout while displayed on a white background.

Smart home gadgets are often designed for folks with decent technical chops. Installing a smart thermostat, syncing a smart speaker with your other electronics, or simply checking in on your Ring doorbell all require the user to be reasonably comfortable with technology -- and they all largely rely on a smartphone. That makes them less than ideal for older individuals who may not be keeping up with the latest tech trends.

ElliQ solves this problem, as it’s a smart home companion designed specifically for grandparents and older individuals who don't want to muck around with complex gizmos. Beyond offering an easy way to make calls, play music, or check the news, ElliQ is a bona fide companion that’s capable of interacting with people without any manual input. There’s no doubt it’s a compelling device, but it might not be the right fit for all seniors.

Read more
Google partners with ADT to launch new smart home security system
Google and ADT collaboration.

Google has partnered with ADT to bring its lineup of smart home gadgets to a new DIY home security system -- ADT Self Setup. The unique package allows you to choose from a variety of Google devices to add to your home, all of which offer full support for the new ADT+ smartphone app.

The goal of the collaboration is to offer the customer service and security of ADT with the premium products developed by Google. The ADT Self Setup system can be modified to include the Nest Cam, Nest Thermostat, Nest Mini, Nest Hub Max, Nest Doorbell, and several first-party ADT products like the ADT Motion Sensor and ADT Smart Home Hub.

Read more