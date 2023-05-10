Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Roku — a leader in streaming video that recently added cameras, lights, and even doorbells to its repertoire thanks to a partnership with Wyze — is now a full-fledged home security provider. The company today announced the Roku Home Monitoring System SE, which includes a hub with a built-in siren, a wireless keypad, a motion sensor, and two entry sensors.

That starter pack was developed in partnership with Wyze and costs $99. You’ll also have the option for professional monitoring, which “offers immediate response from live U.S.-based agents when an alarm is triggered,” for $10 a month $100 a year. (If you sign up for the annual option Roku says you’ll get it at half price.

There will be integration with the Roku operating system, too. You’ll be able to see on-screen notifications about alerts, view your camera history, and see feeds and control lights with your Roku remote control. (That’ll require a system update to your Roku player or TV, the company said.)

The introduction of a home security system is an interesting play, particularly as Google has decided to kill off its Nest Secure alarm system and instead point customers to ADT.

“Roku’s new home monitoring system provides peace of mind, while being easier than ever to set up, control, and monitor,” Mark Robins, Vice President, Roku Smart Home, said in a press release. “We are proud to further extend Roku’s Smart Home lineup with affordable, simple ways to secure the safety of any home.”

The is available now online at Roku’s and Walmart’s websites and will be available May 19 at Walmart stores in the U.S.

Additionally, Roku is adding a more advanced Roku Smart Light Strip+ SE that allows for up to 16 colors at once. There’s also the Roku Solar Panel to power the wireless Roku Outdoor Camera SE.

