 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Prepare for Halloween with these smart home gadgets

By
A Ring Video Doorbell next to Halloween decorations.
Ring

It’s officially spooky season, and that means Halloween is right around the corner. And if you’re hoping to have the most haunted house on the block, it’s worth looking at how today’s best smart home devices can help you achieve your goal. Whether you’re throwing a costume party, spending the night curled up with a scary movie, or expecting to have hundreds of trick-or-treaters lining up at your door, there’s a good chance upgrading your smart gadgets can make the spooky season all the more exciting.

Here’s a look at how video doorbells, smart lights, and other smart devices can help you celebrate Halloween.

Recommended Videos

Update your video doorbell with a terrifying chime

Ring app halloween settings.
Ring

Depending on your video doorbell, you might now have access to a long list of seasonal chimes. Companies like Ring and Vivint love to launch these exclusive sound effects around Halloween — so if you don’t yet see them in your companion app, be on the lookout in the coming weeks. When enabled, you’ll have access to sound effects that play things like a witch’s laugh, a wolf howling, or spooky organ music. Sound effects vary by brand and product, so be sure to dive into your app and see what’s available to you!

Related

Looking to make the jump from a DIY system to a professional smart home system? The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro will have a long list of both doorbell chimes and approach chimes starting on October 16. You’ll find even more options in our list of the best video doorbells.

Decorate your home with spooky smart lights

A room decorated for Halloween.
Philips

Smart lights are great to use year-round, but they’re particularly nice around Halloween. Indoor smart lights like the Wyze Bulb Color can be toggled to deep reds to create a chilling vibe for your party, or they can be dimmed to low levels while enjoying a scary movie. Outside, you can use something like the Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spot Light to cast an ominous glow over your home. Pair them with the Festavia String Lights to create a truly spooky atmosphere.

These lights can also be used for holidays beyond Halloween, making them a nice long-term investment. You can even program in different schedules, allowing your outdoor lights to kick on at night, while your indoor lights mimic a sunrise when it’s time to wake up for work. For more great options, check out our roundup of the best smart lights.

Send chilling sounds through your home with a smart speaker

Amazon Echo Studio Alexa Smart Speaker on a table.
Amazon

Lights can help set the mood for a party, but no Halloween gathering is complete without some chilling music. Smart speakers are an ideal way to blast your tunes through the entire house, as they can easily pair with other devices to send Monster Mash to every square inch of your property.

Alexa devices are particularly good at this, as they offer a feature known as multi-room audio. Using the Alexa app, you can pair various smart speakers like the Echo Studio or Echo Dot to ensure your tunes are synchronized and playing throughout the entire home. Consult our list of the best smart speakers for more great options.

Stay safe with a smart floodlight

The Ring Floodlight Cam Plus connected to a wall and illuminating a dark scene.
Ring

While you probably won’t have to worry about werewolves and goblins, it never hurts to have extra eyes on your property. Using a smart floodlight makes it easy to keep tabs on your home even when you’re away — so if you tell visitors to “take one piece of candy,” you can figure out which neighbor took your entire bowl.

Aside from guarding your candy, a smart floodlight is a wise investment as the days grow shorter and nights grow longer (and colder). Floodlights can be programmed to activate when they sense motion, so whether you’re taking your dog outside or just trying to scare away a pesky raccoon, they’re a helpful gadget to have installed. Check out our roundup of the best smart floodlights to find the best one for your needs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
The popular Eve Light Switch now supports Matter, no longer requires a hub
The Eve Light Switch with Matter installed on a wall.

The Eve Light Switch is one of our favorite smart light switches, offering an elegant design that makes it easy to control bulbs throughout your home. It’s now getting an update to make it even more enticing, as the company has officially launched the Eve Light Switch with Matter. Revealed last December, the switch is now available for $50 -- though existing users should note that the third-generation Eve Light Switch will also be receiving a Matter firmware upgrade via the Eve app.

Matter support for the Eve Light Switch means it’ll be able to communicate with a variety of smart home products and can be controlled via multiple different hub platforms. Voice commands are also supported for Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. The smart switch is designed to replace either a single-pole or three-way switch, and its minimalist design makes it one of the best-looking switches on the market.

Read more
The new smart ice maker from Govee is affordable and versatile
The Govee Ice maker on a black background.

Govee makes all sorts of smart-home products, but one of its most obscure gadgets is the Countertop Ice Maker. Capable of making up to 26 pounds of ice per day and compatible with Alexa, it's a strange (but useful) appliance to have in the kitchen. The company is now giving it an upgrade with the arrival of the GoveeLife Countertop Smart Ice Maker 1s, which takes ice-making to a whole new level.

Along with the ability to produce 26 pounds of ice per day, you can choose from three different ice cube sizes, schedule ice-making and cleaning routines, or take manual control via the Govee mobile app. Along with Alexa and Google Assistant, the Smart Ice Maker 1s also supports Matter -- so you should have no trouble creating powerful automations for your kitchen.

Read more
Eufy’s new smart lock is the company’s first with Matter support
The Eufy Smart Lock E30 on a white background.

Eufy, a smart home brand from Anker, has officially revealed the Eufy Smart Lock E30 -- the company’s first smart lock with Matter support. It’s now available on the Eufy store for $170, and it looks like a nice addition to Eufy's smart lock lineup, joining products like the Video Smart Lock S330 and Smart Lock S230.

If you love syncing all your smart home gadgets together and creating powerful automations, the Smart Lock E30’s Matter compatibility is a big win. This allows you to control the device via hubs like Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Amazon Alexa, giving you more flexibility than you’ll find on most other smart locks.

Read more