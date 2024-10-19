 Skip to main content
Your Google TV can now control smart home devices

The Home Panel on Google TV Streamer.
The new Home Panel gives me access to my lights, cameras, and thermostat, all from within Google TV Streamer. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

In late September, Google announced a new feature for Google TV called the Home Panel that would make it easier to control all of your (compatible) smart home devices from a single location. The feature first appeared on the Google TV Streamer and then later on Chromecast, but it has now rolled out to Google TVs from other companies including Hisense, TCL, and others.

The Home Panel offers a lot of utility. It shows your lights’ current brightness level, the volume level of speakers, and even live streams from security cameras. The demo video Google has on its blog shows that the user can even adjust the thermostat. All of this is done through the remote, so you don’t even have to get up off the couch.

The Google Home options on Google TV Streamer.
Once you opt in to the Home Panel on the Google TV Streamer, you have a few options. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

While the Google Home app does have more functionality, the Home Panel is a solid addition that lends itself to convenience in a way that feels more natural than a phone app.

Interested in trying it out on your TV? If you can’t yet access Home Panel, check the Quick Settings panel. All you have to do is long-press the Home Button. You should also make sure your Google TV software is updated to the latest version. If you still can’t find it after that, just be patient; the rollout might not have completed yet.

In addition to making it easier to control smart home devices, this update also simplifies swapping your screensaver, creating AI-generated backgrounds, and keeping track of your favorite teams. In time, this feature will likely be available on all Google TV and Chromecast platforms.

