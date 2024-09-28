Apple HomeKit has always lagged behind Alexa and Google Assistant, notably lacking a smart display similar to that of the Echo Show 15 or the Nest Hub. Rumors suggest that the company’s next gadget might rectify that. MacRumors reported code found in Apple’s backend that referenced something called HomeAccessory17,1. That might not seem like much to go on until you realize that HomePod is similarly named AudioAccessory.

There are still too few details to make any definitive conclusions, but we can venture an educated guess that the upcoming device might be powered by the A18 chip and feature AI-focused features. Apple already has plans to integrate OpenAI and Siri. Adding AI-powered intelligence into a smart home system would potentially give it never-before-seen functionality — perhaps even more than what Alexa can currently offer, although Google Assistant’s use of Gemini could level the playing field.

The code also hinted that the HomeAccessory — probably not the final name of the product — would run on a version of tvOS. If true, then this new gadget might be a chimera-like build of the iPad and HomePod. It’s speculation, but it might look similar to the Google Pixel Tablet.

Other rumors suggest the next HomeKit device could contain a camera for user identification and gesture recognition. Again, take all of this with a grain of salt — none of it has been confirmed yet, but it’s exciting to see new developments in a smart home platform that has largely been underrepresented.

With confirmed changes coming to HomeKit in iOS 18 like enhanced guest controls and robot vacuum support, HomeKit might finally be getting the attention it needs.