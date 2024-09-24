 Skip to main content
Arlo Secure gets powerful new AI features, including person and vehicle detection

By
A bundle of Arlo products on a white background.
Arlo

If you own an Arlo device, subscribing to Arlo Secure is all but a necessity. Membership unlocks heaps of additional features (such as 30-day video history and smart activity zones), and signing up has just grown more enticing with the reveal of Arlo Secure 5. The updated platform now incorporates new Arlo Intelligence (AI) to bring added functionality to your smart security system.

With the arrival of Arlo Secure 5, members will now benefit from Person Recognition, Vehicle Recognition, and Custom Detection. The first two allow you to name previously detected faces and vehicles, so when one is scanned by your cameras, you’ll get a personalized alert about who is on your property.

Custom Detection is currently offered as a beta program, but it lets you create your own detection program for various movements on your property. For example, you can train your camera to detect when the garage door is left open or if lights are left on in a certain room.

It seems like a powerful feature with tons of customization options — and it’ll be interesting to see how users implement Custom Detection in their homes.

Alerts on the Arlo smartphone app.
Arlo

“Arlo continues to lead the industry with our advanced AI and Computer Vision capabilities, including custom detections, vehicle recognition, and person recognition, that deliver even more peace of mind to Arlo users,” said Matthew McRae, chief executive officer at Arlo. “Our relentless focus on smart home security backed by our commitment to also protect our customers’ data and privacy will continue to drive more industry-first innovations that customers can trust to safeguard their loved ones.”

To unlock the new Arlo Intelligence features, you’ll need to sign up for Arlo Secure Plus or Premium. Arlo Secure Plus costs $15 per month, while Premium costs $21 per month. Most users will find Secure Plus to be the best option, though if you’re seeking an affordable home security system with professional monitoring, stepping up to Premium isn’t a bad idea.

For more choices, be sure to check out our roundup of the best DIY home security systems.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
