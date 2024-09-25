Home Depot held its Hubspace Fall Preview event today, showcasing a variety of smart home products arriving later this year. One of the coolest new additions to the catalog is the Smart Glass Door by Feather River Doors, as it lets you toggle between clear or opaque glass via voice commands and syncs with most smart home platforms. Home Depot also revealed a smart lock, smart freezer, string lights, and home alarm system — all of which are fully supported by the simple-to-use Hubspace app.

The Smart Glass Door is undoubtedly the most unique item in the upcoming collection. Pricing starts at $798 with a launch date of September 30, and it’s looking to bring some seriously cool features to your home. The big allure is the central glass pane, which can quickly change between clear and opaque styles using voice commands or a physical button. That means you can activate clear mode when you want a bit of sunshine, then swap to opaque mode for privacy. Beyond Hubspace, it integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Recommended Videos

Aside from its smarts, the glass door also benefits from a paintable fiberglass design, a composite threshold, and a weather strip for enhancing sealing.

Alongside the Smart Glass Door was the launch of the Defiant Hubspace Biometric Fingerprint Deadbolt. This is a pretty standard smart lock, allowing you to access your deadbolt via a physical key, keypad, or fingerprint scanner. You can program in one master code and an additional 10 user codes, view event logs for when the door is locked or unlocked, and access the lock directly via the Hubspace mobile app. It’s available now and is reasonably priced at $120.

A few other gadgets were shown off by Home Depot, including the Vissani Smart Chest Freezer, a set of smart string lights, and the Defiant Smart Home Alarm Kit. The smart freezer arrives September 26 with a price of $300, the string lights will cost $100 when they arrive later this year, and the Defiant Smart Home Alarm Kit is now available for $100.

Home Depot has done an impressive job rolling out new products to its Hubspace catalog, and over 100 gadgets are now compatible with the smart home platform. We tested the service earlier this year and found it to be the ideal way for shoppers to dip their toes into the world of smart homes.