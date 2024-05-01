 Skip to main content
Ring is launching its first integrated pan-tilt security camera later this year

The Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam Starlight on a shelf.
Ring

Ring’s catalog is growing a bit larger this month with the arrival of the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam on May 30. This marks the first time the company has released an integrated pan-tilt camera, and for shoppers seeking a device that can capture all corners of their room, it should be an enticing option.

Using the Ring app, you can control the viewing angle of the Pan-Tilt Cam remotely. Its motorized base can swivel up or down and pan left or right, allowing you to move the camera as you see fit. That allows for 360-degree horizontal coverage and 169-degree vertical tilt coverage. Ring says it designed the camera to deal with a variety of common situations experienced by its customers — such as scanning a living room to check on a pet or attempting to monitor multiple doorways and windows throughout the home.

The camera supports HD video along with the usual suite of Ring mobile app features, including Live View, two-way audio, and customizable motion alerts. Of course, you’ll need to sign up for a Ring Protect Plan to get the most out of the camera, with plans starting at $5 per month. Another nice touch is the built-in privacy shutter, which can be manually closed to disable both audio and video. The Pan-Tilt Cam is available in a variety of colors, such as black, white, blush, charcoal, and starlight.

While the Ring Pan-Tilt Cam won’t start shipping until May 30, preorders are now open for the black or white models, and they carry a price tag of $80. Ring notes that the blush, charcoal, and starlight models will be available soon, though a specific date is yet to be revealed.

This won’t be the only pan-tilt security camera when it becomes available, with the old Blink Mini Indoor Pan-Tilt Camera remaining a great option for frugal shoppers at just $40. It’ll be interesting to see how the $80 Ring Pan-Tilt Cam stacks up to the competition when it arrives later this month.

