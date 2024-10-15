 Skip to main content
The new Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera captures 2K footage, supports professional monitoring

Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera installed near a door.
The Wired Floodlight Camera is the latest smart home security gadget from Arlo. It builds off the existing Arlo Pro 3 Wireless Floodlight Camera, offering many of the same features, but boasting a new wired design that provides constant power — ensuring you never miss a motion event because of dead batteries.

Unlike some cameras that only capture 1080p video, the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera captures 2K footage. The enhanced resolution makes it easier to pick out details in your motion events and zoom in with higher clarity. Coupled with HDR and color night vision, you should get crisp images at all times of day. You’ll also find articulating floodlights flanking both sides of the camera that can be easily maneuvered to illuminate most areas of your yard.

Other standout features include a 160-degree field-of-view, up to 2,000 lumens brightness, noise-canceling two-way audio, an integrated siren, motion notifications, Arlo Foresight (which offers 4 seconds of video prior to all motion events), a weatherproof design, and support for Alexa, IFTTT, and Google Home.

If you’re looking for an all-encompassing security system, the Arlo Wired Floodlight can be paired with other Arlo devices and bundled into an Arlo Secure Premium membership. With this plan, you’ll get 24/7 professional monitoring, meaning all motion alerts are inspected by a security expert, so you can rest easy that your home is covered. They can even dispatch emergency services if required.

The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera is now available for $150. The older Arlo Pro 3 Wireless Floodlight is also up for grabs, so be sure to give both a look and figure out which works best for your home.

