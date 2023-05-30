The Wyze catalog is already loaded with popular outdoor (and indoor) cameras, and the newly announced Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is looking to give shoppers another affordable option to consider. Offering a 2.5K resolution, 180-degree coverage, and the ability to use onboard AI to trigger motion alerts and activate the floodlight, there are tons of useful features packed into this $150 smart home gadget.

Alongside its premium filming resolution and impressive 180-degree field-of-view, the Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro also lets you enable a voice-deterrence system, which will automatically play a voice prompt telling intruders they’re being recorded. And if that’s not enough, the 105-decibel siren should scare away any would-be burglars (or dangerous wildlife).

The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is also equipped with 3000-lumen LEDs in three adjustable panels, making it easy to illuminate your yard as you see fit. The design is a bit large, but that seems to be a minor trade-off for this combination of pricing and performance.

Another unique feature found on the Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is Ambient Light Mode. This allows you to leave the floodlight enabled at a low level throughout the night. Then, when its onboard AI detects motion, the intensity of the light will increase. This could be a great feature if you have a large backyard and want to keep an eye on it before heading to sleep — or if you’re away from home and want it to seem like someone is actively monitoring your property.

Recommended Videos

Setup should be easier than ever, thanks to Bluetooth support that allows you to quickly sync the floodlight with your smartphone without the need to scan a QR code. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, so you can connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is now available for $150. A black model is expected to launch by the middle of July and will carry the same $150 price tag.

Editors' Recommendations