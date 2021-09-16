Indoor security cameras have a host of uses around a home or business. They can watch for intruders, keep an eye on pets, serve as baby monitors, help guide guests, and generally be on the lookout for anything unusual. If you’re interested in an indoor cam that can do it all (and more), these are the top smart options from the best brands on the market!

Blink Indoor security cam

Blink’s 1080p indoor cam is an excellent example of a security cam that’s ideal for a home or business while still being highly affordable. It’s also wireless, which makes it particularly easy to set up wherever you want, perched on a shelf or mounted to a wall. (Note: There are two lithium batteries included that will need to be recharged periodically.) The cam includes motion detection that can send alerts to your phone when it detects activity and two-way audio for talking to guests and pets or scaring intruders. It’s also Alexa compatible, so you can use it with devices like Echo Shows to get a cam live feed.

You’ll also note that the Blink Indoor cam comes with a Sync Module 2 that’s designed to work with a USB flash drive to locally save data the cam captures. You can’t save data to the cloud without a Blink subscription plan, so the Module is important if you want to keep video clips without paying any monthly fees. While we chose the single-camera package, it’s easy to get bundles with additional cams to outfit a larger area.

Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C22

If you’re looking for one of the smartest indoor cams available at a low price, Eufy’s cam is one of the best budget models we’ve seen. It sports a 1080p image, advanced night vision, and motion detection with activity zones you can set to focus on specific areas. There’s also A.I. software that can help differentiate between pets and humans (and the sound of a crying child) when you’re getting alerts.

The Eufy indoor cam also includes a two-way communication option and works with both Google Assistant and Alexa. It’s not a wired model, so you will need to route it to an outlet during setup. You’ll find an SD card slot for local storage.

Wyze Cam v3

This indoor/outdoor cam is ready for just about anything, including outdoor security. The 1080p cam is equipped with an upgraded Starlight Sensor that has full-color night vision and a new lens that can capture even more light in dark areas. There are both motion and sound sensors for alerts, and users can carefully adjust motion zones and detection levels to avoid false alarms in a specific environment.

Like many of our picks, the Wyze Cam v3 works with both Alexa and Google Assistant and is also certified for IFTTT if you would like to create more advanced routines using the cam and its alerts. You’ll need a microSD card for local storage, but there is free 14-day rolling cloud storage for temporarily saving videos when you’re away — one of the better cloud storage packages currently available for security cams.

Nest Cam indoor/outdoor (battery)

In this latest camera from Google, Nest’s simple design hides some cutting-edge technology — a wireless model that you can set up just about anywhere. The 1080p video includes HDR compatibility and night vision. There’s two-way audio for communication, motion detection, and some seriously smart machine learning at work. The cam can detect people, animals, and vehicles, and if you spring for the Nest Aware package, it can even learn familiar faces so you can customize all your alerts. Google Assistant compatibility is a given, but don’t expect Nest cams to work with Alexa.

The Nest Cam (battery) comes with the ability to save up to three hours of alert-based history for free or more with an Aware subscription. The downside to all the advanced Google tech is that this Nest Cam is significantly more expensive than anything we’ve discussed so far. You get some of the best features available, but you do have to pay as much as you would for a suite of other security cams.

Ring Indoor Cam

Ring’s indoor cam is another high-quality option if you don’t mind setting up a wired cam on a nearby shelf or cable wall mount. This model includes many of Ring’s cam features, including 1080p footage, two-way audio with noise-canceling, night vision, and motion detectors. There’s even a panic alarm to help scare away intruders.

The biggest issue with the Ring Indoor Cam is that there’s no easy way to store video or photos directly without a subscription plan or additional equipment. Ring’s Protect plan starts at $3 per month if you want to add these capabilities. You can also bundle it with a Ring Video Doorbell for both inside and outside security viewing.

Canary View Indoor Home Security Cam

Canary’s affordable, wired View security cam is designed to be propped up on a shelf or table and blends in with other objects. The stylish design also includes a loud panic siren and a safety button to immediately contact law enforcement if necessary. The cam offers 1080p video with two-way audio, night vision, motion alerts, and a 147-degree wide-angle lens to capture as much of the room as possible. There’s also person detection, smart arming and disarming capabilities, activity zone adjustments, and compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Canary View cam comes with one free year of its Premium service, which, unlike cams from Ring or Google, is more or less a requirement here. The subscription enables a 30-day cloud save for your video history, two-way talk capabilities, activation of the safety button, and various customization options for the cam. Premium service costs $10 per month.

