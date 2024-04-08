A new cordless vacuum can really shake up how good your home looks. Just quickly vacuuming a room can instantly transform things and make everything look a little better. That’s why it’s important to track down one of the best cordless vacuum deals like the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum which is currently on sale at Best Buy. It usually costs $300 but right now, you can buy it for $250 so this is a good time to buy. We’ve taken a close at what it offers and narrowed things down to three core reasons to buy one.

Why you should buy the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum

One of the best cordless vacuums around, the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum is worth investing in. One of the key reasons for buying it is its use of iLoop Smart Sensor technology. Such technology can detect dirt, dust, and other debris on your floor, before automatically adjusting suction to be able to cope with any challenge. It’s perfect for challenging rooms that can change rapidly from a little dirt and some crumbs right up to stubborn pet hair. To help you, there’s also an iLoop display which has an LED light that changes from red to blue to let you know when you’re done.

Another reason to love the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum is how clean it is. You’d think all vacuums are clean, right? Wrong. The Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum is more efficient. It has two brushes that customize cleaning on all floor types. Its soft roller brush is perfect for being tough on dirt while gentle on hard floors. There’s also its multitasker brush which grabs dirt on all floor types. A 4-stage fully sealed filtration system is capable of filtering up to 99.7% of all allergens so you get cleaner air as you vacuum.

And the final reason why we love the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum? It’s incredibly versatile. It easily converts to a hand vac so you can clean above floor surfaces, as well as upholstery or even your car interior. It also has a trigger lock so you can vacuum for short bursts which is great for awkward areas.

Versatile and powerful in all the right ways, the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum is a delight to use in any room. It seriously improves your home’s looks with much less hassle than you’d expect. Right now, it’s $250 at Best Buy instead of $300 with an extra $50 off if you’re a My Best Buy Plus member. Check it out now before the deal finishes.

