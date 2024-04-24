 Skip to main content
Snag this Roomba robot vacuum while it’s discounted to $180

iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum
If you’re on the hunt for robot vacuum deals because you think you need help from one of these cleaning devices to keep your floors spotless, you should head on over to Crutchfield where the iRobot Roomba 694 is available at $95 off. From its original price of $275, you’ll only have to pay $180, which is an excellent price for all of the conveniences that you’ll get from this machine. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so you better hurry and complete your purchase while you can still pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

For its relatively affordable price, the iRobot Roomba 694 offers most of the important features that you would expect from a robot vacuum. It comes with a three-stage cleaning system that includes an edge-sweeping brush, roller brushes, and powerful vacuum suction. You’ll be able to control the device through the iRobot Home app on your smartphone or using voice commands through smart home devices that are powered by Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. Once the iRobot Roomba 694 is done, or when its battery runs low in the middle of cleaning, it will automatically returns to its base station for recharging.

Sensors and automated scheduling are among the most important features to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, and the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum doesn’t disappoint. It’s equipped with Dirt Detect sensors that allows it to provide more attention to the areas that need it, and cliff detection sensors that prevent it from falling off stairs and ledges. The robot vacuum can also make cleaning schedule recommendations, once it learns your daily routines.

With the iRobot Roomba 694 on sale from Crutchfield with a $95 discount on its original price of $275, here’s your chance to get this robot vacuum for an extremely reasonable price of $180. You may not have much time before this opportunity slips through your fingers though, as the offer may end at any moment. If you think the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum will be a valuable cleaning companion for your home, you better act fast and push through with the transaction because it would be a shame to miss out on the savings.

