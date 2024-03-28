Deals come and go, but you rarely get the chance to save big before a new product launches. But that’s precisely the case with eufy’s brand-new flagship robot vacuum and mop combo, the Omni S1 Pro. Representing the pinnacle of the brand’s design and technology, this innovative vacuum introduces a host of new and advanced features. From the built-in Eco-Clean Ozone generator to the TurboWash Roller Mop and the all-in-one station with triple self-cleaning support, the Omni S1 Pro is ready to transform your cleaning experiences for the better. Available on Kickstarter starting March 28 at 10AM (EST) — that’s today — you can take advantage of some incredible early-bird discounts that allow you to save big before the system even launches.

Here are some of the early-bird discounts available:

Super Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro for 40% off at $899, was $1,499 (500 units only)

Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro for 33% off at $999, was $1,499

Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro and Accessory Kit for 33% off at $1,139, was $1,700

Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro and two Accessory Kits for 33% off at $1,273, was $1,900

Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro 2-pack for 37% off at $1,899, was $2,998

Kickstarter Special — Get the S1 Pro for 27% off at $1,099, was $1,499

Why you should consider buying the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro

Robot vacuums are plentiful these days, including systems with self-cleaning options. But here’s how eufy’s Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro takes all of that and cranks it up to eleven:

For starters, the UniClean all-in-one station allows you to set everything up and essentially forget it. The slim station empowers the robot vacuum’s automated cleaning by introducing self-refilling, self-emptying, and sterilization support between cleanings. It even uses Eco-Clean Ozone sterilization to mitigate germs and bacteria, coupled with mop washing and heat-air-drying after a session. To summarize, the Omni Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro and mop will clean your home and return to its dock to charge while the station cleans the device, including emptying the dustbin and water in and keeping the mop heads sterilized.

Speaking of the Eco-Clean Ozone generator, it uses tap water to sterilize the mop heads and the floor, keeping everything clean and healthy for you and your family.

The TurboWash Roller Mop scrubs the floor like human hands and elbow grease, exerting just the right amount of pressure to remove stubborn stains and spills. At 290 mm, the mop is designed as the longest component in its class compared to other robot vacuums, which means it can clean and sterilize a wider area of the floor during passes. Between cleans, the wetness is squeezed out of the mop head and gathered in a waste water tank to prevent cross-contamination with the solid debris. Plus, through a combination of air pressure, smart water absorption, and a drainage solution, it can effectively clean dry or wet messes with ease and without creating bigger messes in the process.

Altogether, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro’s groundbreaking design offers up to 68 days of self-emptying support, which means once you set it up, you can basically forget about it for over two months. How awesome is that? Even better, at the end of those 68 days, all you have to do is empty and clean up the docking station.

Get your early-bird discount today

Just to reiterate, starting on March 28 at 10 AM (EST), you can save big by ordering the eufy Omni S1 Pro early through Kickstarter. Here are the early-bird deals that are currently available:

Once these deals expire, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro will be back at its regular price, and there’s no telling when another discount or promotion will appear. If you’re at all interested, now’s the time to order.

