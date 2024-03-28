 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Get eufy’s new flagship robot vacuum, Omni S1 Pro, at a discount before launch

eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop combo docking station
eufy

Deals come and go, but you rarely get the chance to save big before a new product launches. But that’s precisely the case with eufy’s brand-new flagship robot vacuum and mop combo, the Omni S1 Pro. Representing the pinnacle of the brand’s design and technology, this innovative vacuum introduces a host of new and advanced features. From the built-in Eco-Clean Ozone generator to the TurboWash Roller Mop and the all-in-one station with triple self-cleaning support, the Omni S1 Pro is ready to transform your cleaning experiences for the better. Available on Kickstarter starting March 28 at 10AM (EST)  — that’s today — you can take advantage of some incredible early-bird discounts that allow you to save big before the system even launches.

Here are some of the early-bird discounts available:

  • Super Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro for 40% off at $899, was $1,499 (500 units only)
  • Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro for 33% off at $999, was $1,499
  • Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro and Accessory Kit for 33% off at $1,139, was $1,700
  • Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro and two Accessory Kits for 33% off at $1,273, was $1,900
  • Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro 2-pack for 37% off at $1,899, was $2,998
  • Kickstarter Special — Get the S1 Pro for 27% off at $1,099, was $1,499

Order Now

Why you should consider buying the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro

eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop combo with cat
eufy

Robot vacuums are plentiful these days, including systems with self-cleaning options. But here’s how eufy’s Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro takes all of that and cranks it up to eleven:

For starters, the UniClean all-in-one station allows you to set everything up and essentially forget it. The slim station empowers the robot vacuum’s automated cleaning by introducing self-refilling, self-emptying, and sterilization support between cleanings. It even uses Eco-Clean Ozone sterilization to mitigate germs and bacteria, coupled with mop washing and heat-air-drying after a session. To summarize, the Omni Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro and mop will clean your home and return to its dock to charge while the station cleans the device, including emptying the dustbin and water in and keeping the mop heads sterilized.

Speaking of the Eco-Clean Ozone generator, it uses tap water to sterilize the mop heads and the floor, keeping everything clean and healthy for you and your family.

The TurboWash Roller Mop scrubs the floor like human hands and elbow grease, exerting just the right amount of pressure to remove stubborn stains and spills. At 290 mm, the mop is designed as the longest component in its class compared to other robot vacuums, which means it can clean and sterilize a wider area of the floor during passes. Between cleans, the wetness is squeezed out of the mop head and gathered in a waste water tank to prevent cross-contamination with the solid debris. Plus, through a combination of air pressure, smart water absorption, and a drainage solution, it can effectively clean dry or wet messes with ease and without creating bigger messes in the process.

Altogether, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro’s groundbreaking design offers up to 68 days of self-emptying support, which means once you set it up, you can basically forget about it for over two months. How awesome is that? Even better, at the end of those 68 days, all you have to do is empty and clean up the docking station.

Get your early-bird discount today

eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop cleaning a mess on the floor
eufy

Just to reiterate, starting on March 28 at 10 AM (EST), you can save big by ordering the eufy Omni S1 Pro early through Kickstarter. Here are the early-bird deals that are currently available:

  • Super Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro for 40% off at $899, was $1,499 (500 units only)
  • Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro for 33% off at $999, was $1,499
  • Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro and Accessory Kit for 33% off at $1,139, was $1,700
  • Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro and two Accessory Kits for 33% off at $1,273, was $1,900
  • Early Bird — Get the S1 Pro 2-pack for 37% off at $1,899, was $2,998
  • Kickstarter Special — Get the S1 Pro for 27% off at $1,099, was $1,499

Once these deals expire, the eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro will be back at its regular price, and there’s no telling when another discount or promotion will appear. If you’re at all interested, now’s the time to order.

Order Now

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Why you should buy a robot vacuum today (spoiler: they’re cheap)
Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing, giving shoppers a great chance to beat the rush while still enjoying Black Friday prices early this year. In particular, we're seeing some awesome offers on robot vacuums, with the helpful devices sure to help you cut down on the need to clean up without help. Here's a quick look at two of the highlights from the Black Friday robot vacuum deals going on right now at Walmart.
Eufy Clean G32 Pro -- $119, was $299

Keeping costs down yet efficiency high, the Eufy Clean G32 Pro has all the key features you could need. It offers smart dynamic navigation so it's clever enough to clean across all floors efficiently rather than wandering around your home aimlessly. Combined with its 2,000Pa of suction power, it's also fantastic at removing pet hair, food crumbs, dirt, and any other debris you may need to clear. BoostIQ technology means it automatically increases suction power any time it switches from hard to carpeted floors, too, so you always get the best clean. Other features like great app support, drop-sensing technology, and an anti-collision sensor mean it stays safe at all times. Nice and low maintenance, it's sure to save you plenty of time needing to vacuum manually. And it's surprisingly quiet, working out about as loud as the average microwave oven.

Read more
This Shark robot vacuum just got a big discount – now just $139
Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi Connected

Shoppers looking to purchase a robot vacuum gravitate toward Roomba deals due to the popularity of iRobot's cleaning devices, but you should definitely give other brands a chance. That's especially true when you're in line to enjoy savings, such as with Walmart's $111 discount for the Shark ION robot vacuum that nearly halves its price to $139 from $250. We're not sure when this deal will end though, so if you're thinking about making this purchase, you should decide now as the robot vacuum may be back to its normal price tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Shark ION robot vacuum

Read more
This robot vacuum deal at Walmart slashes over $200 off the price tag
Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge, Robot Vacuum with Home Mapping

If you're a techie and a neat freak, vacuum deals and robot vacuum deals will probably catch your eye, but landing the Anker eufy RoboVac G30 robot vacuum for only $144 will likely have you jumping for joy. This amazing robot vacuum is discounted to that amazingly low price today at Walmart, making for a savings of over $200 from its regular price of $350. That's an impressive savings, and when you factor in free shipping, pouncing on this deal is a no-brainer.

Robot vacuums bring an element of modern convenience to keeping your house free of dust, dirt, pet hair, and the messes of daily foot traffic. The eufy G30 RoboVac, specifically, has new smart features that make it an exceptional option for such a role in your smart home. It features Home Tracking with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, complete with a path-tracking sensor to clean across all surfaces, rather than just a random path for cleaning. The G30 RoboVac's smarts are on full display when it connects with the included app, which allows you to set cleaning patterns and check cleaning history. And with Boost IQ technology, suction automatically increases when extra vacuuming strength is necessary.

Read more