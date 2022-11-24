This content was produced in partnership with ECOVACS.

What if you could have tomorrow’s robots, today? As in, right now, and with incredibly intelligent and advanced features. That’s what ECOVACS wants to deliver in its latest round of smart robots from the DEEBOT X1 family. They’ve combined industry-leading functions, smart features, and interactive experiences in the best possible ways. Better yet, and with what they’re calling Phase 2.0, they’ve significantly enhanced the capabilities and functionality of the DEEBOT series. But as impressive as that is, that’s not the only thing we’re here to talk about today.

As you likely know, we’re inching closer to the shopping holiday and two of the biggest shopping events of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. ECOVACS is offering an excellent stint of Black Friday deals in the U.K., starting November 18 and running until November 28. The original XI OMNI will be £849, normally £1,499, so you’re saving an incredible £650 while that deal is active. Meanwhile, in the U.S., it’ll be on sale for $999, down from the usual $1549. It’s simply one of the best times to grab yourself an intelligent and automated robot vacuum that will help you keep your house clean, all while you kick your feet up and relax. You can always check that deal out below, or keep reading to learn more about ECOVACS Phase 2.0 and 3.0 for the DEEBOT X1 family.

Save Now (UK)

Save Now (US)

Adding next-generation functionality

Thanks to breakthroughs in intelligence, cleaning support, and user interactions the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 family is now smarter than ever before. They received an aesthetic upgrade, too, thanks to JACOB JENSEN DESIGN, and even won the German Red Dot Design Award 22 times — and IF products award 51 times. More than praise, however, you care about what these devices can do, and we don’t blame you.

The DEEBOT X1 family consists of the DEEBOT X1 OMNI series of smart vacuum cleaners, the AIRBOT air purification robot, and the WINBOT, a window-cleaning robot. The DEEBOT X1 OMNI smart vacuums are the X1 OMNI, X1 TURBO, and X1 PLUS. They utilize AIVI 3D artificial intelligence and visual recognition technology, combined with TrueMapping 2.0, to navigate the home, and offer a smart and streamlined clean, without the hassle you’d normally get with comparable vacuums — no bumping into furniture or getting stuck somewhere in your home.

Here’s what else the DEEBOT X1 OMNI smart vacuum series offers:

Advanced AI chips thanks to Horizon GAI

An evolving and continuously learning AI system for better navigation

The robots and mobile app have earned the TÜV Rheinland Privacy and Safety certificate for hardware and software data security

Natural voice controls with sound localization technology built-in

YIKO is the first natural-language interactive assistant for home service robots

Beautiful JACOB JENSEN DESIGN with award-winning aesthetics

Black Friday Deal: ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI robot vacuum cleaner and mop

This intelligent combo combines smart vacuuming and mopping into an easy-to-control system. It offers up to 260 minutes of cleaning time per charge and comes with an auto-charge and auto-empty dock. What does that mean? The X1 OMNI will automatically return to its dock to empty the dustbin when it’s full, or fill the mop compartment when it needs water. That allows it to continue cleaning with minimal input for quite some time. You can also interact with the unit or change settings via the ECOVACS mobile app.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the spate of AI and smart mapping features allow the device to map out a 1,100-square-foot home in just six minutes. You can also see that map within the mobile app, and establish no-go zones, cleaning schedules, and much more. Plus, the OK YIKO intelligent voice assistant allows you to control it all with simple voice commands. For example, you can say “OK YIKO, clean under the sofa.” The vacuum will clean up any spills or messes exactly where you tell it to. Live monitoring with two-way video calling means you can check in on the robot’s progress at any time but also engage with pets, family, or friends who are at your home.

From November 18 to November 28, the DEEBOT XI OMNI will be £849, normally £1,499, saving you £650, in the U.K., and $999 down from $1549 in the US, but the deal won’t last long so grab it while you can.

Save Now (UK)

Save Now (US)

Editors' Recommendations