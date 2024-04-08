When the versatility of a 2-in-1 laptop is combined with powerful specifications, you’ll get an amazing productivity tool for any profession. That’s exactly what the eighth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga offers for its discounted price of $2,423 from Lenovo, for savings of $1,616 on its sticker price of $4,039. Since this bargain is a clearance sale, we’re not sure how much time is remaining before it expires, so if you want to buy this 2-in-1 laptop at 40% off, you need to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 2-in-1 laptop

The eighth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a 2-in-1 laptop in the convertible category, according to our laptop buying guide. That means it’s a device that combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, and you can easily switch between its forms by using its 360-degree hinges to fold its 14-inch WUXGA display all the way back. You can also use it in tent mode or stand mode, depending on the situation. It also comes with the rechargeable Lenovo Integrated Pen, which is a stylus that will give you an additional input option for functions such as writing notes and drawing sketches.

In terms of performance, the eighth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga won’t let you down with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for professionals. It also has a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. These specifications help it take a spot in our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops as a business-oriented device without compromise.

