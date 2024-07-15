 Skip to main content
Get a Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for just $172 ahead of Prime Day

By
The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with a shot of the sky on the screen.
Lenovo

We live in a world where the bigger, most expensive option is seen as the best, but that’s not necessarily true. Sometimes a cheap thing that gets the job done is where it’s at. And that just might be the case for this laptop. A Prime Day deal has started just a little bit early on this laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Now $172, usually $300, you can save $128 on this laptop if you act now. We think it’s the perfect laptop for taking with you wherever you go or a great distraction-free laptop to finally get some writing done on. Tap the button below to see it for yourself or keep reading to see our take.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a laptop that will help you browse the web and get to working. It’s got a 14-inch HD screen, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of hard disk storage space. As a result, the usual distractions do not apply. It’s actually going to be hard to pull out multiple programs and get lost in games and apps and movies on this computer. For the right kind of customer (you know who you are) this level of tech is truly a feature.

When you look at other features of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, you can further see why it makes for such a good researcher’s or writer’s laptop. It has an average battery life of 12 hours and its small body weighs just a hair over three pounds and is less than an inch thick. In other words, you can through this in your bag and pull it out to work on when the time is right. You won’t need to worry too much about it either, considering the price.

If this is right up your alley, and the thing you need to get yourself in gear and on the grind, then simply tap the button below and you’ll find the laptop available to order. At $172 (down $128 from the usual $300) it is at an absolutely excellent price for its intended purpose. On the other hand, if having better distractions available sounds good and you have the extra money to spend, check out our collection of other Prime Day laptop deals or even Prime Day gaming laptop deals. If you can keep yourself disciplined and don’t mind spending a few extra dollars, there’s really no harm.

