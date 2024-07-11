This Lenovo Legion gaming PC with RTX 4080 Super is $660 off today

Gamers who are planning to upgrade their gaming PC should consider the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card. That’s because this machine is on sale from Lenovo with a 20% discount, which is equivalent to $660 in savings. From its original price of $3,300, it’s down to $2,640 — it’s still not cheap, but it’s actually a steal price for a gaming desktop that’s this powerful. You’re going to have to be quick in completing your purchase though, as the offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 challenges the best gaming PCs with specifications that will let you play the best PC games at their most demanding settings. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, it’s equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. There’s no such thing as a future-proof gaming PC as you’ll eventually have to upgrade its components — with easy swapping of parts being one of the advantages of gaming desktops over gaming laptops — but the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 comes close as you’ll be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

The chassis of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 not only looks amazing, but it’s also functional as it comes with a liquid cooling system that will keep the gaming PC operating at peak performance even after hours of usage. The gaming desktop also ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded in its 2TB SSD, so you can start installing your favorite video games right after hooking it up to the necessary peripherals.

