 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo Legion gaming PC with RTX 4080 Super is $660 off today

By
Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gamers who are planning to upgrade their gaming PC should consider the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card. That’s because this machine is on sale from Lenovo with a 20% discount, which is equivalent to $660 in savings. From its original price of $3,300, it’s down to $2,640 — it’s still not cheap, but it’s actually a steal price for a gaming desktop that’s this powerful. You’re going to have to be quick in completing your purchase though, as the offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 challenges the best gaming PCs with specifications that will let you play the best PC games at their most demanding settings. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, it’s equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. There’s no such thing as a future-proof gaming PC as you’ll eventually have to upgrade its components — with easy swapping of parts being one of the advantages of gaming desktops over gaming laptops — but the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 comes close as you’ll be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

The chassis of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 not only looks amazing, but it’s also functional as it comes with a liquid cooling system that will keep the gaming PC operating at peak performance even after hours of usage. The gaming desktop also ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded in its 2TB SSD, so you can start installing your favorite video games right after hooking it up to the necessary peripherals.

If you’re after the most powerful machines that are available with discounts from gaming PC deals, look no further than the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card. It’s available from Lenovo at $660 off, slashing its price to just $2,640 from $3,300 originally. The device is still a pretty significant investment, but gamers who are ready for it will get a gaming desktop that will last for years. The 20% discount isn’t going to last forever though, so if you’re interested in the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i, you need to push through with the transaction right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4080 is $700 off at Dell
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

If you’ve been scrounging around for gaming PC deals, we found an amazing Dell promotion that most folks are going to love: While the sale lasts, you’ll be able to purchase the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop for just $2,500. While that’s still a healthy chunk of change, but consider that this powerhouse PC normally goes for $3,200. That’s a $700 markdown on one of the strongest PC gaming towers for 2024.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 
A workhorse PC must have a strong processor and graphics card working behind the scenes at all times; especially when the PC is going to be used exclusively for gaming. In the case of the Aurora R16, the desktop is equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900KF that delivers max clock speeds of 6.0GHz. And in terms of GPU, we’re working with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. When it comes to blistering-fast performance and lag-free gaming, the 4090 is the only further step you can take.

Read more
Best gaming laptop 4th of July deals
Razer Blade 15 lifestyle image on desk

If you're on the hunt for gaming laptop deals, you won't want to miss 4th of July sales. The good news is that you can already start your shopping, as various retailers have rolled out their discounts for the holiday. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, in order to make sure that you're able to secure the savings. To help you out, we've rounded up our favorite gaming laptop 4th of July deals below, with choices ranging from budget-friendly devices to top-of-the-line machines. Compare these with gaming PC 4th of July deals before you click any checkout buttons.
MSI Bravo 15 -- $750, was $1,000

The MSI Bravo 15 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop that won't have issues running the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that's recommended for gaming by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it offers ample storage space for several AAA titles with its 512GB SSD.

Read more
Best gaming PC 4th of July deals: prebuilt gaming PCs for under $500
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

The 4th of July is an excellent time to shop gaming PC deals, as there are discounts on everything from budget-friendly machines to top-of-the-line CPUs. There's an overwhelming number of gaming PC 4th of July deals out there though, so if you need recommendations to help narrow down your choices, we've gathered our top picks right here. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining on these bargains. If you're exploring the more mobile side of gaming tech, check out gaming laptop 4th of July deals too.
HP Victus 15L -- $490, was $790

The HP Victus 15L is a a budget gaming PC that will still be able to run the best PC games without any trouble. It's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough for the purpose, though you'll have to dial down on the graphics settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming PC offers a 256GB SSD, and a total of nine USB-A and USB-C ports at the front and back for all of your accessories.

Read more