This Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is on sale at 49% off — hurry!

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 2-in-1 laptop

If you want a nice balance of performance and versatility, you may want to go for a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen. You’ll enjoy these benefits with the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4, which falls under the convertible category. From laptop mode, just fold its 13.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen all the way back through the 360-dgree hinges connecting it to the device’s body to transform it into tablet mode. The size of the display maintains the portability of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4.

With the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 will be able to keep up with all of your daily activities. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes equipped with a 256GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Pro out of the box, you’ll have access to the more advanced features of the popular operating system.

If you’re looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4. From its estimated value of $2,059, it’s down to just $1,034 from Lenovo, for an eye-catching discount of $1,025. We highly recommend completing your transaction as soon as possible though, as you may lose your chance at these savings at any moment. Add the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 2-in-1 laptop to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately, before it’s too late to get it at 49% off.