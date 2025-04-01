 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is on sale at 49% off — hurry!

By
The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop in tablet mode.
Lenovo

If you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next device, get the best of both worlds with the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4. This 2-in-1 laptop is available from Lenovo with a 49% discount on its estimated value of $2,059, which means you’ll only have to pay $1,034 for this versatile machine. That’s $1,025 in savings that you won’t be able to get anywhere else, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 2-in-1 laptop

If you want a nice balance of performance and versatility, you may want to go for a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen. You’ll enjoy these benefits with the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4, which falls under the convertible category. From laptop mode, just fold its 13.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen all the way back through the 360-dgree hinges connecting it to the device’s body to transform it into tablet mode. The size of the display maintains the portability of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4.

With the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 will be able to keep up with all of your daily activities. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes equipped with a 256GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Pro out of the box, you’ll have access to the more advanced features of the popular operating system.

Related

If you’re looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4. From its estimated value of $2,059, it’s down to just $1,034 from Lenovo, for an eye-catching discount of $1,025. We highly recommend completing your transaction as soon as possible though, as you may lose your chance at these savings at any moment. Add the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 2-in-1 laptop to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately, before it’s too late to get it at 49% off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
This Dell 2-in-1 laptop is nearly half-price after a $450 discount
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (7445) front view showing tent mode.

If you can't decide between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next device, you can actually get the best of both worlds with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. It's an even more attractive option right now because it's $450 off as part of a clearance sale from Dell, which nearly halves its price from $950 to just $500. We're not sure how long stocks will remain available for this versatile machine, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, we highly recommend completing your transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop
The Dell Inspiron 14 7440 is the Intel-powered version of the Dell Inspiron 14 7445, with this 2-in-1 laptop running on the Intel Core 7 150U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that's on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you won't have any trouble handling all of your daily tasks for work or school, such as doing online research, building reports, and creating presentations. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, you can start using the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop right after unboxing it, and it comes with a fingerprint reader for security.

Read more
Get the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptop while it’s 33% off
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1

If you want versatility out of your next laptop deals purchase, we highly recommend setting your sights on a 2-in-1 laptop. Here's a nice offer to consider -- the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i for only $560 from Lenovo itself, following a 33% discount on its estimated value of $840. There's no telling how much time you've got remaining before you miss out on the $280 in savings though, so you better hurry with the transaction if you want to take advantage of this special price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i is a 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the convertible category, which our laptop buying guide explains as a device that can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping the keyboard under the display. In the case of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i, it's got a 16-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution that serves as the centerpiece for both modes, as well as for tent mode that will let you watch streaming shows without any distractions and for stand mode that's perfect for giving presentations.

Read more
The Dell XPS 13, a Copilot+ laptop, is on sale at $300 off
Dell XPS 13 9350 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

If you're thinking about buying a laptop that's designed to maximize the capabilities of Microsoft's Copilot, here's an offer from Dell that you should consider: the Dell XPS 13 with a $300 discount that brings its price down to $1,700 from $2,000. It's still not what you'd call affordable after those savings, but it's going to be worth every single penny with its capabilities. You're going to have to act fast if you don't want to miss out though, as there's always a lot of interest in Dell XPS deals.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 is a Copilot+ laptop, which means it's built so that you can fully enjoy the features of Microsoft's Copilot. You'll be able to access the powerful AI assistant with ease as the device is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Series 2 processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and 32GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for professionals. With these specifications and Windows 11 Home, you'll also be able to carry out even the most demanding tasks for work or school without any issues, even when you're multitasking between several apps to get them done.

Read more