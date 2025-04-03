The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4050 is $350 off right now

For a solid gaming laptop at a relatively affordable price, you’re going to want to set your sights on the HP Omen 16, especially now that you can get it with a discount from HP itself. This configuration featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which is originally priced at $1,450, is down to $1,100 following a 24% discount. You’ll be able to spend the $350 in savings on more video games and accessories, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

The HP Omen 16 is known for its budget-friendly prices, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get a decent gaming experience out of it. It’s not going to go as fast as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card combining with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, it’s going to be good enough to play the best PC games. You’re going to have to skip the highest settings for demanding titles, but that’s an acceptable limitation considering the price of the HP Omen 16.

The 16.1-inch screen of the HP Omen 16 offers Full HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, for sharp details, lifelike colors, and smooth movements while you’re playing your favorite video games. The gaming laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so that you can start building your gaming library right after unboxing it.

The HP Omen 16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card already provides impressive value at its sticker price of $1,450, so it can be considered a steal at just $1,100 from HP after a $350 discount. There are gaming laptop deals with lower prices than this one, but at the expense of shaky performance and mediocre design. You wouldn’t want that from your gaming device, so you shouldn’t miss this chance to buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop and pocket some savings along the way.