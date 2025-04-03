 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4050 is $350 off right now

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends The HP Omen-16t Gaming Laptop.
HP

For a solid gaming laptop at a relatively affordable price, you’re going to want to set your sights on the HP Omen 16, especially now that you can get it with a discount from HP itself. This configuration featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which is originally priced at $1,450, is down to $1,100 following a 24% discount. You’ll be able to spend the $350 in savings on more video games and accessories, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

The HP Omen 16 is known for its budget-friendly prices, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get a decent gaming experience out of it. It’s not going to go as fast as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card combining with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, it’s going to be good enough to play the best PC games. You’re going to have to skip the highest settings for demanding titles, but that’s an acceptable limitation considering the price of the HP Omen 16.

The 16.1-inch screen of the HP Omen 16 offers Full HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, for sharp details, lifelike colors, and smooth movements while you’re playing your favorite video games. The gaming laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so that you can start building your gaming library right after unboxing it.

Related

The HP Omen 16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card already provides impressive value at its sticker price of $1,450, so it can be considered a steal at just $1,100 from HP after a $350 discount. There are gaming laptop deals with lower prices than this one, but at the expense of shaky performance and mediocre design. You wouldn’t want that from your gaming device, so you shouldn’t miss this chance to buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop and pocket some savings along the way.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Only hours left on Newegg’s $150 discount for this Acer Predator OLED gaming monitor
Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor.

Newegg is making a name for itself as an excellent source of deals for PC gamers with offers like this $150 discount for the Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor. From its original price of $600, the display will be yours for a more affordable $450, but only if you hurry. With just several hours left on this bargain, there's no time to waste. Proceed with your purchase of this gaming monitor as soon as you can, because once its price goes back to normal, we're not sure when you'll get another chance at the savings.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor
You won't be able to fully maximize the capabilities of your gaming PC with an outdated screen -- you're going to need a display like the Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor. It offers WQHD resolution on its 27-inch screen for sharp details while playing the best PC games, while QD-OLED technology delivers stunning contrast, intense brightness, and perfect black levels. If you want a screen that will help you better appreciate the graphics of modern video games, you can't go wrong with this gaming monitor.

Read more
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 4080 Super is $750 off
Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC sitting on a table.

Gamers who want a powerful machine in their arsenal should take a look at the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC, especially now that its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card is available with a 22% discount from Lenovo. From its original price of $3,300, it's down to $2,550 for huge savings of $750. You're going to have to hurry if you're interested though, because there's a chance the offer will no longer be around if you delay your purchase to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i received a great score of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review, as we were impressed by its flagship 4K gaming performance, and the eight-generation model of the gaming PC further elevates it with upgraded components. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, this machine runs on the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a necessity if you're planning to stream or run multiple apps while you're playing. You won't run into any issues when playing the best PC games at their most demanding settings on the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8.

Read more
Lenovo is selling ThinkPad laptops for more than half off today
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 opened up on a table.

For a laptop that will be able to keep up with all of your daily tasks, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5. This configuration with an estimated value of $2,909 is currently on sale from Lenovo's laptop deals with a huge 55% discount, which brings its price down to only $1,309. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss this chance at $1,600 in savings, so you better hurry and complete your purchase for this dependable device.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 laptop
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands because of the durability of its devices, as well as their ability to simply get the job done, so even though the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 is not the latest model (that's the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6), we expect it to last pretty long as your laptop of choice. This configuration with the Intel Core Ultra 5 135U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is similar to top-tier machines, will be more than enough for your usual tasks for work or school.

Read more