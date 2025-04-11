A 44% discount slashes this 17-inch HP laptop’s price to below $500

If you’re tired of squinting at a small screen while working or watching streaming content, you may want to take advantage of this offer for the HP Laptop 17t. From its original price of $850, you’ll be able to get this 17-inch laptop for only $470. That’s a 44% discount from HP, but if you want the savings of $380, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase of the device as soon as possible. Laptop deals like this rarely last long, so hurry to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17t

The HP Laptop 17t comes equipped with a 17.3-inch display that features HD+ resolution. It’s not the sharpest screen out there, but if you’re willing to sacrifice some portability, you’ll get a display that’s large enough to see all the details of the projects you’re working on. It’s also an excellent screen for streaming shows and social media, and with the laptop’s built-in dual speakers, you’ll get the complete multimedia experience without the need for any other accessories.

In terms of performance, the HP Laptop 17t will be able to handle your daily workload with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It won’t match up to the speed of the best laptops, but it will be more than enough for basic tasks like carrying out online research and typing reports. There’s plenty of storage space on its 256GB SSD, and it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so it’s ready for use right after unboxing.

There are HP laptop deals for gaming machines and top-of-the-line models, but if you simply want a large display on a solid device, you should set your sights on the HP Laptop 17t. It’s on sale at 44% off from HP, which makes it more affordable at just $470 from its sticker price of $850. You’re going to lose this opportunity at $380 in savings if you keep hesitating though, so you should push forward with your transaction for the HP Laptop 17t immediately to secure it for nearly half-price.