Usually $1,779, this Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga laptop is under $1,000 today

You’ll be able to boost your productivity in new ways if you go with a 2-in-1 laptop as your next device, and Lenovo’s got an offer that you should heavily consider. The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4, which has an estimated value of $1,779, will be yours for a much more affordable $921 following a 48% discount. You’ll rarely get a chance to buy from 2-in-1 laptop deals at nearly half-price, so you should hurry with your transaction if you don’t want to miss this opportunity at huge savings of $858.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4

In terms of performance, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 is perfectly decent, with the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not going to challenge the speed of the best laptops, but for daily tasks such as doing online research and building reports, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 will be more than enough. It even comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, so you’ll have access to the operating system’s more advanced features.

The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 further elevates its value with the fact that it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that offers both the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen. From laptop mode, you can convert the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 to tablet mode by folding its 13.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen all the way back with its 360-degree hinges. You can also place the device in tent mode for giving presentations, and in stand mode for watching streaming shows while you’re on your break.

If you’re not impressed by the laptop deals that you’ve come across, you may want to check out the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4. The 2-in-1 laptop, which is usually sold for $1,779, is on sale from Lenovo with an $858 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $921. If you want solid performance and helpful versatility from your next device, then you should choose the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 — move forward with your purchase immediately so you can buy it while it’s available at 48% off.