The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 4080 Super is $750 off

Gamers who want a powerful machine in their arsenal should take a look at the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC, especially now that its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card is available with a 22% discount from Lenovo. From its original price of $3,300, it’s down to $2,550 for huge savings of $750. You’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested though, because there’s a chance the offer will no longer be around if you delay your purchase to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i received a great score of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review, as we were impressed by its flagship 4K gaming performance, and the eight-generation model of the gaming PC further elevates it with upgraded components. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, this machine runs on the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a necessity if you’re planning to stream or run multiple apps while you’re playing. You won’t run into any issues when playing the best PC games at their most demanding settings on the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8.

There is plenty of storage space in the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 to install all of your favorite titles as it comes equipped with a 2TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Pro out of the box, you can start building your library as soon as you set up the gaming PC with the necessary peripherals. It also features a liquid cooling system that will prevent overheating, so you don’t have to worry about that if you find yourself playing for several hours at a time.

