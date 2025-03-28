 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 4080 Super is $750 off

By
Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gamers who want a powerful machine in their arsenal should take a look at the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC, especially now that its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card is available with a 22% discount from Lenovo. From its original price of $3,300, it’s down to $2,550 for huge savings of $750. You’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested though, because there’s a chance the offer will no longer be around if you delay your purchase to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i received a great score of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review, as we were impressed by its flagship 4K gaming performance, and the eight-generation model of the gaming PC further elevates it with upgraded components. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, this machine runs on the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a necessity if you’re planning to stream or run multiple apps while you’re playing. You won’t run into any issues when playing the best PC games at their most demanding settings on the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8.

There is plenty of storage space in the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 to install all of your favorite titles as it comes equipped with a 2TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Pro out of the box, you can start building your library as soon as you set up the gaming PC with the necessary peripherals. It also features a liquid cooling system that will prevent overheating, so you don’t have to worry about that if you find yourself playing for several hours at a time.

Related

Lenovo is a reliable source of gaming PC deals, whether you want a budget-friendly device or a top-of-the-line computer. If you’re leaning towards the latter, check out the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card. It’s available with a $750 discount that slashes its price from $3,300 to $2,550, which is an excellent price considering the gaming desktop’s capabilities. You need to be quick in completing your transaction for the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC if you’re interested though, as it likely won’t stay at 22% off for much longer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is $400 off — with a nice add-on deal
Samsung's 2023 Odyssey Neo G7 sitting on a table.

Your upgrade from gaming PC deals should be accompanied by a purchase from monitor deals for a better display, as you won't appreciate the improved processing power on an outdated screen. Here's an offer you wouldn't want to miss: the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor at $400 off from Samsung, which slashes its price from $1,100 to just $700. You also have the option of adding the JBL Quantum 910 wireless gaming headset for only $200, for $100 in savings on its original price of $300. We're not sure how much longer these deals will remain available though, so you should hurry with your transaction if you're interested.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor
When you're upgrading your gaming monitor, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7. The 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 32-inch screen will let you fully appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, while its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time enables smooth movements on the screen and quick reaction times. The gaming monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, while the 1000R curvature of the display fills your peripheral vision for immersion that you wouldn't be able to get from a flat-screen monitor.

Read more
The Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is $300 off right now
The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.

You should be ready to spend a lot of cash if you want a powerful gaming laptop, but you should be on the lookout for gaming laptop deals that you can take advantage of. You may want to consider this offer from Dell for the Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card -- from its original price of $1,900, it's down to $1,600 following a $300 discount. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but the savings are a nice bonus with this purchase. You have to hurry though, as the device may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
We described the Alienware m16 R2 as "a fresh start for the brand's gaming laptops," as it fixes some of its predecessor's design problems with a thinner chassis and lighter weight. It's still a pretty large gaming laptop with a 16-inch screen, but that's a good thing for gamers who want to take in all the details of the video games that they're playing. With QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, it's going to be easy to get lost in the worlds that you're exploring through the Alienware m16 R2.

Read more
This prebuilt gaming PC with RTX 4060 is on sale for just $800
The AOACE gaming PC on a desk.

Gamers don't need to spend more than $1,000 on a new machine, as there are some excellent gaming PC deals that come with huge savings. Here's one from Newegg: a 50% discount on the AOACE gaming PC, which brings its price down to just $800 from $1,600 originally. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you're interested, there's no point in hesitating. Proceed with your purchase as soon as you can before you miss out on this attention-catching price.

Why you should buy the AOACE gaming PC
With its relatively affordable price, you shouldn't expect the AOACE gaming PC to match the performance of the top-tier models of the best gaming desktops. However, it's going to be more than enough for you to enjoy the best PC games. It's got the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that's actually plenty for even the most demanding of titles, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop.

Read more