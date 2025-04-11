Want a second display for your laptop? Get this screen extender for just $110

If you’re taking advantage of laptop deals for the portability, but you want some extra screen real estate, you should consider getting the Kefeya S1 laptop screen extender. Now is an excellent time to make a purchase because it’s on sale from Amazon with a 39% discount that slashes its price from $180 to just $110. This is a limited-time deal though, so if you need this accessory, proceed with the transaction as soon as you can so that you don’t miss out on the $70 in savings.

Why you should buy the Kefeya S1 laptop screen extender

A dual-monitor setup on a desktop computer provides a lot of benefits, and now you can get the same advantages on your laptop with the Kefeya S1 laptop screen extender. The portable monitor features a 14-inch screen, allowing you to have two displays for your laptop for work or recreational purposes. With Full HD resolution, you’ll see sharp details and lifelike colors while you’re looking at documents, watching movies, or taking video calls on the extended screen.

Pairing the Kefeya S1 laptop screen extender to your device is easy — just connect them to each other using a USB-C cable, with no drivers necessary to be installed. The portable monitor attaches to the back of your laptop — compatible with 13-inch to 17-inch screens — then you just fold out the extended display. You can even use the accessory’s kickstand to set it up in a vertical orientation, if that’s what you need from your second screen. Once you’re done using it, the Kefeya S1 laptop screen extender folds neatly, so you can slide it into your bag for easy storage.

Laptop users don’t have to miss the dual-screen setups from desktop computers because there are accessories like the Kefeya S1 laptop screen extender, which is available from Amazon right now at 39% off. Instead of its original price of $180, you’ll only have to pay $110. Monitor deals like this for laptops aren’t widespread, so if you want to shop this limited-time offer, you need to do so right now. Tomorrow may already be too late to enjoy the $70 discount, so hurry!